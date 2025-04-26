2025 Fall Farm Fundraiser 🌻

7714 Cowiche Canyon Rd

Yakima, WA 98908, USA

General Admission Ticket
$75

General Admission
$75 for each person to the 2025 Fall Farm Fundraiser.

Poppy Sponsor ❤️
$5,000

*10 tickets to the event
*20 Market Bouquets
*2 hr flower bar experience at the farm for 10 people which includes appetizers and drinks while you make your own fresh bouquet
*Social media recognition
*Banner displayed at the event
*Logo on event poster & marketing materials

Lavender Sponsor 💜
$2,000

*6 tickets to the event
*6 Market Bouquets
*Social media recognition
*Banner displayed at the event
*Logo on event poster & marketing materials

Daisy Sponsor 🤍
$1,000

*4 tickets to the event
*4 Market Bouquets
*Social media recognition
*Logo on event poster & marketing materials

Sunflower Sponsor 💛
$500

*2 Tickets to the event
*2 Market bouquets
*Social media recognition
*Logo on event poster & marketing materials

