Fall Feast Store

Offered by
About this shop
Medieval Virtues and Vices for a Whole and Holy Life. By Grace Hamman. Hardcover. Available for purchase or pickup on Saturday only.
Anselm Society's flagship book; explains the the "why" behind so many of your questions. By Brian Brown & Jane Scharl, with Peter Leithart, Anthony Esolen, Jessica Hooten Wilson, and more. Paperback.
By Amy Baik Lee. How our yearning for the life to come spurs on our life today. Paperback.
By Matthew Clark. Vol 1 of The Well Trilogy. Paperback.
By Matthew Mellema. Paperback.
By Kyle Strobel. A modern classic on praying with imagination. Paperback.
15th Anniversary Edition, by Warren Cole Smith. The must-read book explaining how the evangelical church lost its imagination. Paperback.
By Wesley Vander Lugt. Hardcover.
Only 3 left! Warm, thick, knit soccer-style two-sided scarf with tassels.
Original songs from the early days of the Anselm Society!
By Matthew Clark. Vol 2 of The Well Trilogy
By Matthew Clark. Vol 3 of The Well Trilogy
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!