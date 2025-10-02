Fall Fest 🍂🍁 (Friday, Oct. 31, 2025) Vendor SignUp

4382 Eureka Ave

Yorba Linda, CA 92886, USA

Food Vendor (250)
$250

This ticket is for one vendor booth up to 10’x10’. Your space is not guaranteed. You may receive an email confirming your space. You will need to bring your own power source, generator, lighting, extension cords, tables, chairs, canopy, and anything else you need for your booth. Food and Drink vendors can have larger booths with approval and space availability. Additionally, Food, Dessert, and Drink vendors are required to bring a mat to place under their space. All food, dessert, and drink vendors need to have permits. Finally, we only use halal vendors which are those that only sell halal food and drinks and only use halal ingredients.

Desserts Vendor (125)
Free

Beverage Vendor (125)
$125

Clothing/Jewelry Vendor (125)
Free

Toys Vendor 125
Free

Islamic Arts and Books Vendors 125
$125

Henna Vendor 125
Free

Misc Vendor 125
$125

