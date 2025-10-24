STA Montessori PTO

STA Montessori PTO

Fall Festival 2025

7 Williams St

St. Augustine, FL 32084, USA

1 Punch Card
$10

Includes one punch card. Good for one visit to each of the 10 Festival Game Booths. Complete your punch card, and enjoy a take-home prize! Limit of 1 punch card per child.

2 Punch Cards
$15
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 punch cards. Good for one visit to each of the 10 Festival Game Booths. Complete your punch cards, and enjoy a take-home prize! (Good for 2 kids) Limit of 1 punch card per child.

Fairy Hair Tinsel
$3

Add sparkle and shine to your hair with hair tinsel. $3 per piece.

Face Paint and Tattoos
$3

Get festive with fun face and arm art! Good for one booth session.

Mini Polaroid Keepsake
$4

Take a pic and take it home with the festive STA Montessori backdrop!

Cake Walk
$5

Try your luck at winning a beautiful, tasty dessert from one of these local bakeries: Songbird Pies, Bell's Baked Stuff, Alms + Fare, and Creme de la Cocoa. Participants will walk in a circle marked with numbers while music plays. When the music stops, a number is drawn at random, and the player standing on that number wins a whole cake, pie, dozen cupcakes, or other shareable dessert!

Pick the song for staff karaoke performance
$1

The song with the most votes will be performed by a group of staff members at the festival. $1 per vote.

Raffle Tickets: 1 chance
$3

$3 for one chance to win. Come to the Raffle booth to collect your ticket stub and select which item you want to take a chance on!


*some items have minimum ticket number requirements.

Raffle Tickets: 3 chances
$5

$5 for 3 chances to win. Come to the Raffle booth to collect your paper ticket stubs and select which item(s) you want to take a chance on!

Raffle Tickets: 10 chances
$10

$10 for 10 chances to win. Come to the Raffle booth to collect your paper ticket stubs and select which item(s) you want to take a chance on!

Pizza - 1 slice
$1

Dominos pepperoni or cheese

Entire Large Pizza
$15

Dominos Pepperoni or cheese

1 Drink at Espresso Bar
$5

Good for one drink at the Espresso Bar :)

Guess how many beads
$1

The person with the closest guess gets the whole jar of wooden beads.

Add a donation for STA Montessori PTO

$

