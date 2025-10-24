Fall Festival 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Includes one punch card. Good for one visit to each of the 10 Festival Game Booths. Complete your punch card, and enjoy a take-home prize! Limit of 1 punch card per child.
Includes 2 punch cards. Good for one visit to each of the 10 Festival Game Booths. Complete your punch cards, and enjoy a take-home prize! (Good for 2 kids) Limit of 1 punch card per child.
Add sparkle and shine to your hair with hair tinsel. $3 per piece.
Get festive with fun face and arm art! Good for one booth session.
Take a pic and take it home with the festive STA Montessori backdrop!
Try your luck at winning a beautiful, tasty dessert from one of these local bakeries: Songbird Pies, Bell's Baked Stuff, Alms + Fare, and Creme de la Cocoa. Participants will walk in a circle marked with numbers while music plays. When the music stops, a number is drawn at random, and the player standing on that number wins a whole cake, pie, dozen cupcakes, or other shareable dessert!
The song with the most votes will be performed by a group of staff members at the festival. $1 per vote.
$3 for one chance to win. Come to the Raffle booth to collect your ticket stub and select which item you want to take a chance on!
*some items have minimum ticket number requirements.
$5 for 3 chances to win. Come to the Raffle booth to collect your paper ticket stubs and select which item(s) you want to take a chance on!
$10 for 10 chances to win. Come to the Raffle booth to collect your paper ticket stubs and select which item(s) you want to take a chance on!
Dominos pepperoni or cheese
Good for one drink at the Espresso Bar :)
The person with the closest guess gets the whole jar of wooden beads.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!