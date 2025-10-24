Fall Festival 2025

Try your luck at winning a beautiful, tasty dessert from one of these local bakeries: Songbird Pies, Bell's Baked Stuff, Alms + Fare, and Creme de la Cocoa. Participants will walk in a circle marked with numbers while music plays. When the music stops, a number is drawn at random, and the player standing on that number wins a whole cake, pie, dozen cupcakes, or other shareable dessert!