Fall Festival 2025

921 N 1240 E St

Orem, UT 84097, USA

Join the PTA
$7

Join the Foothill PTA! We are making it easy for you to join, stay in the know, learn about volunteers opportunities, and help serve our kids, teachers, and community. PTA dues are $7

T-Shirt (wear every Friday)
$12

Wear your Fall Festival T-Shirt every Friday of the school year + Fall Festival on Sept 26th!!!


***T-SHIRTS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL Sept 15-19th and 22-24th before school 8:45-9:15am and after school 3:30-4:00pm


Kids may pick up their own shirts before or after school.

General Admission - 4 and under
$5

Grants access to the Fall Festival with free activities

General Admission - 4 and under + Pizza Dinner
$10

Grants access to the Fall Festival with free activities PLUS pizza dinner, chips, and a drink

General Admission - 5 and older
$10

Grants access to the Fall Festival with free activities

General Admission - 5 and older + Pizza Dinner
$15

Grants access to the Fall Festival with free activities PLUS pizza dinner, chips, and a drink

1 Money Band
$2

Money Bands will be used at Fall Festival for special activities that cost money.

1 Money Band = $2

Left over money bands at the end of the night may be used in the Toy Shop.

Money Band Booths:

Jungle Juice, canned soda, and water, cotton candy, snake escape, The Sweet Shop

5 Money Bands
$10

Money Bands will be used at Fall Festival for special activities that cost money.

1 Money Band = $2

Left over money bands at the end of the night may be used in the Toy Shop.

Money Band Booths:

Jungle Juice, canned soda, and water, cotton candy, snake escape, The Sweet Shop

10 Money Bands
$20

Money Bands will be used at Fall Festival for special activities that cost money.

1 Money Band = $2

Left over money bands at the end of the night may be used in the Toy Shop.

Money Band Booths:

Jungle Juice, canned soda, and water, cotton candy, snake escape, The Sweet Shop

Add a donation for Orem Foothill PTA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!