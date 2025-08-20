Fall Festival 2025

Orem, UT 84097, USA
Join the Foothill PTA! We are making it easy for you to join, stay in the know, learn about volunteers opportunities, and help serve our kids, teachers, and community. PTA dues are $7
Wear your Fall Festival T-Shirt every Friday of the school year + Fall Festival on Sept 26th!!!
***T-SHIRTS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL Sept 15-19th and 22-24th before school 8:45-9:15am and after school 3:30-4:00pm
Kids may pick up their own shirts before or after school.
Grants access to the Fall Festival with free activities
Grants access to the Fall Festival with free activities PLUS pizza dinner, chips, and a drink
Grants access to the Fall Festival with free activities
Grants access to the Fall Festival with free activities PLUS pizza dinner, chips, and a drink
Money Bands will be used at Fall Festival for special activities that cost money.
1 Money Band = $2
Left over money bands at the end of the night may be used in the Toy Shop.
Money Band Booths:
Jungle Juice, canned soda, and water, cotton candy, snake escape, The Sweet Shop
Money Bands will be used at Fall Festival for special activities that cost money.
1 Money Band = $2
Left over money bands at the end of the night may be used in the Toy Shop.
Money Band Booths:
Jungle Juice, canned soda, and water, cotton candy, snake escape, The Sweet Shop
Money Bands will be used at Fall Festival for special activities that cost money.
1 Money Band = $2
Left over money bands at the end of the night may be used in the Toy Shop.
Money Band Booths:
Jungle Juice, canned soda, and water, cotton candy, snake escape, The Sweet Shop
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!