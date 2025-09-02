Fall Festival 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Non-refundable vendor fee for community businesses and organizations.
Non-refundable vendor fee for ASA student, family, or staff businesses and organizations.
All benefits of Cornucopia Sponsor, plus:
All benefits of Pumpkin Sponsor, plus:
All benefits of Autumn Sponsor, plus:
All benefits of Harvest Sponsor, plus:
Play all games including game truck
Laser tag and Food NOT INCLUDED
Play all games, including game truck.
Get ONE food combo ticket. Combo includes one meat (hot dog or hamburger, chips and a drink)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!