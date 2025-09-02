Atlanta SMART Academy PTO

Atlanta SMART Academy PTO

Fall Festival 2025

2636 M.L.K. Jr Dr SW

Atlanta, GA 30311, USA

Community Vendor
$100

Non-refundable vendor fee for community businesses and organizations.

ASA Vendor
$50

Non-refundable vendor fee for ASA student, family, or staff businesses and organizations.

Golden Apple Sponsor
$10,000

All benefits of Cornucopia Sponsor, plus:

  • Premier logo placement on all promotional materials (print, digital, banners)
  • Title recognition as a presenting sponsor of the Fall Festival
  • Opportunity to speak or present a giveaway during the event
  • 4 complimentary VIP passes to the festival
Cornucopia Sponsor
$5,000

All benefits of Pumpkin Sponsor, plus:

  • Logo featured on festival banner at the entrance
  • Verbal recognition during special performances
  • 2 complimentary VIP passes to the festival
Pumpkin Sponsor
$2,500

All benefits of Autumn Sponsor, plus:

  • Logo on event flyers and digital promotions
  • Vendor table included at the festival
  • Featured post highlighting your business on social media
Autumn Sponsor
$1,000

All benefits of Harvest Sponsor, plus:

  • Logo placement on school website event page
  • Opportunity to include promotional materials in giveaway bags
Harvest Sponsor
$500
  • Logo on festival signage
  • Recognition on Atlanta SMART Academy’s social media pages
  • Mention during live festival announcements
Unlimited Games for ASA families only
$10

Play all games including game truck

Laser tag and Food NOT INCLUDED

Unlimited Games + Food combo for ASA families only
$15

Play all games, including game truck.


Get ONE food combo ticket. Combo includes one meat (hot dog or hamburger, chips and a drink)

