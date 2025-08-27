Bens Branch Elementary PTO

Bens Branch Elementary PTO

Fall Festival

24160 Briar Berry Ln

Porter, TX 77365, USA

SINGLE TICKETS
$1

$1 Per Ticket - Enter Quantity

25 TICKETS
$20

25 TICKETS TO FALL FESTIVAL

DAY-OF WRIST BAND
$30

Each Wristband Includes:

-- Unlimited Games

-- Unlimited Inflatables

-- 1 Cake Walk Entry

-- 1 Premium Activity (choose between face painting, hair tinsel or temp. tattoo)

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

Logo Sign (provided by Sponsor) located at the GAME you sponsor & 2 Wristbands*


*Wristbands will be available at the Fall Festival Wristband Pickup under your company name

Silver Sponsorship
$500

Logo Sign (provided by Sponsor) located at the GAME you sponsor, 4 Wristbands* PLUS announcement by DJ throughout.


*Wristbands will be available at the Fall Festival Wristband Pickup under your company name

Gold Sponsorship
$750

Logo Sign (provided by Sponsor) located at the GAME you sponsor, 6 Wristbands*, announcement by DJ throughout, PLUS Recognition on our Facebook Page & Company Logo on Banner.


*Wristbands will be available at the Fall Festival Wristband Pickup under your company name

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000

Logo Sign (provided by Sponsor) located at the GAME you sponsor + announcement by DJ throughout, Recognition on our Facebook Page, Company Logo on Banner PLUS Logo on the back of PTO shirts & 6 Wristbands*


*Wristbands will be available at the Fall Festival Wristband Pickup under your company name


OUTDOOR VENDOR
$50

18 x 18ft. space

Will bring your own table & tent (if you'd like).

INSIDE (Gym) VENDOR
$100

Approx. 10 x 10ft.

Will bring your own table

Add a donation for Bens Branch Elementary PTO

$

