$1 Per Ticket - Enter Quantity
25 TICKETS TO FALL FESTIVAL
Each Wristband Includes:
-- Unlimited Games
-- Unlimited Inflatables
-- 1 Cake Walk Entry
-- 1 Premium Activity (choose between face painting, hair tinsel or temp. tattoo)
Logo Sign (provided by Sponsor) located at the GAME you sponsor & 2 Wristbands*
*Wristbands will be available at the Fall Festival Wristband Pickup under your company name
Logo Sign (provided by Sponsor) located at the GAME you sponsor, 4 Wristbands* PLUS announcement by DJ throughout.
*Wristbands will be available at the Fall Festival Wristband Pickup under your company name
Logo Sign (provided by Sponsor) located at the GAME you sponsor, 6 Wristbands*, announcement by DJ throughout, PLUS Recognition on our Facebook Page & Company Logo on Banner.
*Wristbands will be available at the Fall Festival Wristband Pickup under your company name
Logo Sign (provided by Sponsor) located at the GAME you sponsor + announcement by DJ throughout, Recognition on our Facebook Page, Company Logo on Banner PLUS Logo on the back of PTO shirts & 6 Wristbands*
*Wristbands will be available at the Fall Festival Wristband Pickup under your company name
18 x 18ft. space
Will bring your own table & tent (if you'd like).
Approx. 10 x 10ft.
Will bring your own table
I have already applied and filled out form here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScgEtiYIFqHO4ijDBzuU721Ve4mfxil-ujATaMZ5-LPqkTvxQ/viewform?usp=header
