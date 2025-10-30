Fall Festival 2025 - Everest Academy

Everest Academy- 610 Brand Lane, Stafford TX, 77477 For questions and concerns please email us at [email protected] The general admission for kids all ages is $20. We will have Bounce Houses, Face Painting, Balloon Art, Gaming Truck, Petting Zoo, Train Ride, Carnival Rides, Fall Photo Booth and food trucks selling food. The PTO will be selling snacks, beverages, cotton candy and snow cones.