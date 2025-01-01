Yee-Haw! Fall Festival 2025 Silent Auction

This beautiful rainbow mural was lovingly created by our P3 students as they explored the magic of color through watercolor art. Each hue reflects their creativity, curiosity, and collaboration during a joyful lesson on the color spectrum.

Included with the mural is a photobook capturing behind-the-scenes moments of the children at work — a heartwarming keepsake showing the process and the pride behind their masterpiece.

A vibrant addition to any space and a meaningful reminder of learning through art and play.

Priceless Value