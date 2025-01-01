Yee-Haw! Fall Festival 2025 Silent Auction

Hosted by
School MPR
Starting bid
Bring the spirit of the classroom to your backyard with this custom cornhole set featuring handprints from our P1 primary students! Included are the bags and a collage of the students helping. A fun game and a cherished keepsake all in one—perfect for family gatherings, tailgates, or friendly competitions.
Play, remember, and support our school community!
Priceless Value
Starting bid
Cozy, unique, and full of school spirit—this adult jean jacket is crafted from a patchwork of our P2 students’ sweatshirts. Inscription on the inside reads "A patchwork of childhood. Our children grow, but the memories stay stitched forever. FMS P2 2025".Wear your love for the school in style!
Priceless Value
Starting bid
This beautiful rainbow mural was lovingly created by our P3 students as they explored the magic of color through watercolor art. Each hue reflects their creativity, curiosity, and collaboration during a joyful lesson on the color spectrum.
Included with the mural is a photobook capturing behind-the-scenes moments of the children at work — a heartwarming keepsake showing the process and the pride behind their masterpiece.
A vibrant addition to any space and a meaningful reminder of learning through art and play.
Priceless Value
Starting bid
Handcrafted by our creative P4 students, this beautiful set of plant tables features dried flowers, leaves, and natural finds collected during outdoor adventures. Sealed with clear resin, each table captures a unique snapshot of nature and youthful imagination. A functional and heartfelt addition to any space!
Priceless Value
Starting bid
Add a pop of color and creativity to your space with this unique flower mirror, handcrafted by E2. Each colorful bloom was made with care, showcasing teamwork and artistic flair. A cheerful, one-of-a-kind piece that reflects the joy of young artists!
Priceless Value
Starting bid
This heartfelt measurement board was created by our E3 students as a symbol of growth, support, and community. Inspired by The Giving Tree, each student decorated a unique leaf, representing how they help their peers grow. Functional and full of meaning, this piece is perfect for tracking a child’s height while celebrating the values of kindness and connection.
Priceless Value
Starting bid
This vibrant and meaningful artwork was created by E4 students, each contributing their colorful thumbprint to form a beautiful, collaborative leaf design. Titled "Individually Unique", it celebrates the power of individuality within community. A striking reminder that every child brings something special to the whole — perfect for home, office, or classroom décor.
Priceless Value
Starting bid
Bring home a piece of creativity and heart with this one-of-a-kind set of large Jenga blocks, lovingly decorated by E5. Each E5 student has personally designed their own block - featuring unique colors, patterns, and messages that capture their individuality and imagination. This special keepsake is more than just a game; it’s a snapshot of the joy and spirit that fills the classroom. Perfect for family fun, this will be a treasured reminder of a wonderful year with E5.
Priceless Value
Starting bid
A handmade mirror decorated with vintage buttons, created by E6 students. Each button adds its own story and charm, making every piece unique and full of character. It’s a beautiful, one-of-a-kind addition to any home.
Priceless Value
Starting bid
Take your yard games to the next level with this one-of-a-kind cornhole set, featuring artwork created by this year’s T-Shirt Design Contest winners!
Each board will be personally signed by all middle school students, making it not only a fun game but a treasured keepsake from the FMS community.
Perfect for family gatherings, school spirit events, or as a unique display piece celebrating student creativity and pride.
Priceless Value
Starting bid
This is your chance to be principal for the day! Take on Ms. Danna's exciting responsibilities and work alongside her for one day. This fun experience will include dressing up to match Ms. Danna, writing a new and important school policy, making intercom announcements, a classroom observation, directing curbside pick-up, and a catered lunch.
This is a priceless experience for any young leader!
Starting bid
Make your holidays even more delightful and enjoy 3 scrumptious holiday pies or cakes, handcrafted by Ms Melissa (P1). Your pies and cakes can be ordered individually or combined together, as your menu requires! Please allow 1 week for ordering. Choose from the following mouth-watering desserts:
Brown Sugar Apple Pie
Maple Pumpkin Pie
Apple Pie with Oatmeal Crumb Topping
Pecan Pie
Blueberry Lattice Top Pie
Pear Pie with Candied Ginger
Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie
Sour Cream Coffee Cake
Pear Walnut Coffee Cake
Medjool Date Coffee Cake
Orange Pecan Cranberry Bundt
Apple Cider Donut Bundt
Cherry Almond Bundt
Key Lime Bundt
Your holiday desserts are sorted!
Priceless!
Starting bid
Have you always wanted to learn to dance the Hula but were too shy? Bring your daughter along and make teaching her the excuse! Make it more fun by including two of her friends and their moms! Dads and boys are welcome, but the style of dance is slightly different, so if you want to make this an all boy party, we can do that too!
Ms Kini started dancing Hula at 5 years old, performing at multiple luaus yearly. After moving to Vegas, she has graced the stage at Pure Aloha Festival, Downtown Summerlin May Day parades, and performed at multiple events with the Hawaiian Cultural Preservation troupe in town.
This experience includes:
-private hula lesson for 6 (3 adults, 3 children)
-in your home or at my studio
-if you would like to add a hair flower making craft, let me know and we can!
*Ms Kini is not available for this experience until January, but happy to get something on the calendar!
Priceless Value
Starting bid
Super Saturday's with Ms Rosie. Join Ms Rosie and elementary friends from 10 -3 for a packed day of tinkering, laughing, and building. Kids will explore, imagine, and play together-both indoors and outdoors. Pack your kiddo a lunch and snack. Drop off and pick up are curbside. Your kid will have so much fun, they'll be begging to go again. And you can, this is for two Saturdays!
Value of $110
Starting bid
Experience a delicious brunch or lunch at Cafe du Val with FMS teacher, Ms Maria (E3)! Enjoy spending quality time with Ms Maria and 2 of your best friends. P.S. Don't forget to order some French pastries to go!
Priceless Value
Starting bid
This is your chance to have a blast glamping on campus at FMS with Ms Andie (E4) and other surprise guests! One lucky winner + 3 friends will get to spend the night under the stars on campus. This unforgettable experience includes a catered dinner, movie on the big screen, spa treatments, a school-wide scavenger hunt, arts & crafts and lots of special goodies!
Priceless Value
Starting bid
The incredibly cool teachers of E6 invite you to enjoy a laid back experience at Barnes & Noble with your best friends. Spend 2 hours with Ms Taylor, Ms Krista, and Ms Kirsten at Barnes and Noble. You will be enjoying a sweet treat at the cafe and then browsing the shelves for your next favorite read! You and a friend will each get to take home 3 books of your choosing!
Priceless Value
Starting bid
Win a personalized garden planning session with Ms Heatherann—our garden teacher and permaculture enthusiast! This service includes a one-on-one consultation (virtual or in-person) to explore your space, hear your family’s garden goals, and co-create a custom garden plan to help you build and care for your own backyard oasis how ever big or small. Perfect for families who want to grow food, flowers, or just reconnect with nature right outside their door. Let’s dream, draft, and dig in—together!
Value of $500
Starting bid
Show your appreciation in the most relaxing way possible — by sending your favorite teacher or principal on vacation! This package includes up to 3 nights at a beautiful home in Brian Head, UT generously offered by FMS mom Katrina Blumberg.
The perfect way to say “thank you” for all your favorite teacher or staff member does — with rest, relaxation, and a little R&R!
Dates to be coordinated with host and your pick of teacher. Travel not included.
Value of $1500
Starting bid
Own a collector’s treasure from the world of anime and K-pop fantasy! This exclusive K-Pop Demon Hunters poster is autographed by Arden Cho, the acclaimed actress and singer who voices Rumi, and beautifully framed for display.
Value of $800
Starting bid
Own a collector’s treasure from the world of anime and K-pop fantasy! This exclusive K-Pop Demon Hunters poster is autographed by Arden Cho, the acclaimed actress and singer who voices Rumi, and beautifully framed for display.
Value of $800
Starting bid
Take home a one-of-a-kind 18" x 18" print by acclaimed artist — and FMS dad — Jayson Atienza. Known for his bold, vibrant style, Jayson’s work brings color and energy to any space. Printed on high-quality art paper in a beautiful frame, this piece is perfect for collectors or anyone looking to elevate their walls with local talent. www.jaysonatienza.com
Art that’s personal, powerful, and uniquely yours.
Value of $800
Starting bid
60"x 30" Collector size of Michael Jordan in the IKONICK series "Tell Me I Can't" Canvas frame. Beautiful piece for the basketball fan or nice addition to any game room!
Value of $600
Starting bid
Get your dancer moving with a $300 gift certificate toward Summer or Fall tuition at Dance Zone, plus a fabulous swag bag filled with dance essentials and goodies. Perfect for new or returning students ready to shine on the dance floor!
Let the rhythm (and savings) move you!
Value of $400
Starting bid
Give your child the tools to succeed with 17 hours of personalized tutoring from the Tutoring Club of Anthem. Whether your child needs a boost in reading, math, or overall study skills. Tutoring Club’s experienced instructors provide confidence-building support in a welcoming environment.
This package also includes a free academic assessment and consultation, ensuring each tutoring session is tailored to meet your student’s individual learning needs.
A smart investment in your student’s future!
Value of $1,000
Starting bid
Treat your skin to a transformative experience with this set of 15 single-use facial treatment masks, designed for daily use over two weeks or every other night for a month. Formulated with cutting-edge ingredients like NAD+ and Salmon DNA (PDRNs), these masks deeply nourish, hydrate, and rejuvenate—leaving your skin radiant and refreshed. Donated by Dr. Paul Lanfranchi of The Lanfranchi Center for Facial Plastic Surgery & Rejuvenation, an FMS dad and expert in facial aesthetics.
Suitable for all skin types, this professional-grade skincare set is perfect for anyone looking to elevate their routine and achieve lasting glow.
https://thelanfranchicenter.com/
Value of $500
Starting bid
Keep those little smiles shining with this family-friendly dental exam and cleaning package, generously donated by Dr. Peter Nguyen (FMS Dad) at First Bite Dentistry in Henderson.
This package covers all the kiddos in the winning family, with gentle, kid-focused care designed to make dental visits fun and stress-free.
Parents, you can smile now — your little ones are in great hands!
Value of $900
Starting bid
Plan for the future with peace of mind. This package includes a professionally drafted and customized estate plan prepared by the experienced attorney and FMS Dad, Kenneth Toop at Toop Law Group. The estate plan includes essential documents such as:
Let Toop Law Group help you protect your legacy and ensure your loved ones are taken care of. This is an invaluable opportunity to secure your family's future with expert legal guidance.
Valued at $2750
Starting bid
Step into your power and celebrate confidence, beauty, and self-love with this luxurious Backroom Boudoir Photography Goddess Package, crafted by acclaimed photographer Brynne Zaniboni (and FMS mom).
This is the all-in experience of divine confidence — an unforgettable combination of luxury, pampering, and artistry designed to help you (or a lucky recipient!) feel radiant and empowered.
The Goddess Package includes 2 nights in a Premier King Suite at The W, Las Vegas, professional hair and makeup from the comfort of your suite, 2-hour boudoir photoshoot (for one or a couple), 20 professionally retouched images to treasure forever, premium 10"×10″ genuine leather album, and one medium-sized matted & framed print.
Value of $2,500
Starting bid
Is your pool in need of a refresh or repair? Let the experts at iPools Contractors take care of it for you! Owned and operated by FMS dad Eduardo Navas, iPools specializes in professional pool alterations, repairs, and remodels.
As part of this exclusive silent auction offer, Eduardo is generously offering 25% off services (up to $1,000 value). Whether you're looking to breathe new life into your backyard oasis or tackle much-needed repairs, this is the perfect opportunity to dive in and save!
Starting bid
Host the ultimate extreme trampoline party for 75 guests at Flip N Out Xtreme. Choose from the Henderson or Summerlin locations, both updated with new attractions to make unforgettable memories! (Owners are FMS parents)
This extreme experience includes:
-All Day Access Jumping Pass for 75
-VIP Party Suite
-15 16" Pizzas
-2 Freed's Bakery Custom 1/4 Sheet Cakes
-Xclusive Laser Tag
-Dedicated Party Host
-15 Pitchers of Soda
-Guest of Honor T-shirt
-VIP Return Entry Pass for Guest of Honor
-Party Supplies
-Grip Socks for all Jumpers
Value of $3139
Starting bid
This wine lover’s package has everything you need for the perfect night in:
Sip happens—enjoy it!
Value of $250
Starting bid
Enjoy the VIP treatment at Chef’s Roma Kitchen in Henderson with a Two-Year Wine Locker Membership and a $200 dining credit!
Your personal wine locker offers exclusive perks, including:
Pair that with a $200 credit to indulge in Chef’s Roma’s delicious Italian cuisine — a perfect night out for food and wine lovers.
Value of $1000
Starting bid
Step into the glamorous world of Pinky Ring, the exclusive lounge and jazz club by Bruno Mars at the iconic Bellagio Resort & Casino.
Complimentary table for 4-6 guests which includes a complimentary bottle of select spirits and a chance to see Bruno Mars perform live. Bruno consistently frequents Pinky Ring, especially on the nights he is performing in Las Vegas during his residency which would make this package priceless.
Value of $2,000
Starting bid
Indulge in a night of glamour, music, and luxury at Caspian’s Rock & Roe Live Music Venue and Caviar Lounge — Las Vegas’ newest hot spot for unforgettable nights out.
You and your group of 6–8 guests will enjoy the ultimate VIP treatment with a complimentary table, premium bottle service, and the signature Caspian caviar bumps experience. Sip, savor, and celebrate while soaking in incredible live music in an atmosphere that blends rock ’n’ roll energy with upscale elegance.
Value of $600
Starting bid
Unlock your musical potential with an exclusive private guitar or bass lesson taught by Bryce Soderberg, bassist, vocalist, and songwriter from the multi-platinum rock band Lifehouse and current front man of Radio XX.
Value of $400
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a rejuvenating Epicutis Facial with expert aesthetician Danielle Panero at the serene Dragon Ridge Spa. This luxurious skincare experience features medical-grade ingredients designed to hydrate, nourish, and restore your skin to a radiant glow.
Relax, refresh, and leave feeling flawless!
Value of $200
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a luxurious local escape with a romantic Date Night Staycation at Green Valley Ranch Resort & Spa. Enjoy one night in a luxury King or Queen room, then indulge in an unforgettable dining experience at Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis, one of the valley’s most beloved steakhouses, with a $350 dining credit. Savor chef crafted dishes, fine wines, and a timeless atmosphere without ever leaving town.
Value of $750
Starting bid
Experience the excitement and luxury of the Las Vegas Strip with a two-night staycation at Resorts World Las Vegas, one of the city’s newest and most dazzling destinations. You and your guest will enjoy a two-night stay in a spacious King Room. Resorts World offers a truly unforgettable Vegas getaway — perfect for a romantic retreat, a mini-vacation, or a stylish weekend escape.
Value of $1,000
Starting bid
Step up your game with an exclusive 1.5-hour private poker lesson with Photo Ops and Autographs from none other than Michael “The Grinder” Mizrachi — a true legend of the felt and the 2025 World Series of Poker Main Event Champion.
Value of $1,500
Starting bid
Grab your crew and get ready to swing, sip, and snack with this exclusive Topgolf experience! Enjoy 2 hours of play in a complimentary bay for up to 6 people, plus a $125 food & beverage credit to keep the fun (and refreshments) flowing.
Whether you're a seasoned pro or a first-time swinger, Topgolf is the perfect mix of friendly competition and unforgettable fun.
Tax and gratuity not included. Clubs, laughs, and good vibes provided.
Winning bid and 2nd place bid will get one package each! 2nd package winner will be contacted separately.
Value of $325
Starting bid
Gear up and show off your UFC fighting spirit with this action-packed basket loaded with official UFC apparel and merchandise! With a range of sizes to fit the whole family, everyone can rep their favorite fight night looks. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just love the thrill of the octagon, this basket is a knockout!
Value of $1,000
Starting bid
Serve up some fun on the court with a private one-hour group tennis lesson for up to six people, led by professional coach Adolph Huddleston. Whether you're a beginner or looking to sharpen your game, this session is a great way to enjoy the sport with friends.
Plus, get a competitive edge with an additional 30-minute one-on-one private lesson to level up your skills!
A perfect mix of fitness, fun, and friendly competition.
Value of $225
Starting bid
Take your tennis game to the next level with an exclusive opportunity from Joey Blake Tennis, one of Southern Nevada’s top tennis programs.
This package includes your choice of one complimentary team clinic or a two-hour private lesson with a Joe Blake Tennis professional. https://joeyblaketennis.com/
Value of $250
Starting bid
Don’t miss the chance to see the Vegas Golden Knights in action with two premium tickets to each of the following home games:
Seats: Section 7, Row U, Seats 11 & 12 — fantastic views and an electric game-day atmosphere!
Experience the excitement of NHL hockey live at T-Mobile Arena—twice in one week!
Value of $680
Starting bid
Enjoy the excitement of the Vegas Golden Knights with two premium seats in the exclusive Bud Light Lounge — not just once, but for two games! Experience top-tier hockey action with great views, comfortable seating, and an electric atmosphere.
Includes:
Seats: Section 16, Row Q, Seats 1 and 2
Coordinate with the donors to find an agreeable date.
Value of $1000
Starting bid
Cheer on the home team with your family at the Las Vegas Raiders v. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL regular season game on Sunday November 2, 2024, at 1:05pm. Section 314, Row 15, Seats 17-20. Let's GO!
Value of $1,200
Starting bid
Step into the heart of Raiders game day with this unforgettable behind-the-scenes experience at Allegiant Stadium!
You and a guest will join JT the Brick, the Voice of the Raiders, and NFL Hall of Famer Eric Allen for the live Raiders Pre-Game Show — broadcast right from inside the stadium.
Feel the energy as fans pour in, enjoy insider commentary from Raiders legends, and witness the excitement build just moments before kickoff. A dream experience for any true Raiders fan!
Priceless Value
Starting bid
Get ready for a fan experience to remember! This exclusive package includes a personal Meet & Greet with Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube.
You'll have the chance to chat one-on-one, get autographs (he’ll sign anything!), and capture the moment with an unforgettable photo op. A dream come true for any football fan!
Priceless Value
Starting bid
Experience the excitement of meeting a professional athlete up close! This exclusive package offers a rare opportunity to meet Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Alex Bachman in person.
Get your favorite gear signed—he’ll autograph anything—and capture the moment with a personal photo op to remember the day. Perfect for Raiders fans and future football stars alike!
*Availability based on Dylan's schedule
Priceless Value
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!