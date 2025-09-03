Fall Festival

Hosted by
About this event
Each game card has 10 slots that can be used for all games and activities.
Games with or without prizes = 1 pumpkin
Face painting = 2 pumpkins
**The cards have small pumpkins that will be marked off at the stations when used**
Access to limited number of reserved seats in front row.
All other seating will be first come first serve until we reach compacity.
Access to limited number of reserved seats in the front row. All other seating will be first come first serve until we reach compacity.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!