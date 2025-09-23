Fall Festival

Grants entry to the event for up to 2 adults within the same household and all children within the family. Adults will receive a wristband and all family members will receive a ticket for a grilled cheese dinner, caramel popcorn and apple cider. Corn maze, crafts and all activities are included!
To purchase in addition to a Family Admission. Please only add for grandparents or other adult family members! Adults will receive a wristband to enjoy the event and a ticket for a grilled cheese dinner, caramel popcorn and apple cider.
Please purchase a second family admission if another family is joining as this is a fundraiser event for our school!
Raffle tickets will be handed out along with your entrance tickets upon arrival! Be sure to drop your raffle tickets in the Fall Gift Baskets you would like to win!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!