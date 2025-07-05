Interested in selling your goods and services at the festival without participating in one of our sponsorship packages? Consider becoming a vendor.
For $75.00, we will provide you with a table and 2 chairs and periodic acknowledgements from the stage throughout the event.
Our partners who sponsor us at the Gold level receive the following:
Full page ad in our festival program and link on our festival website
Table at the festival – table and chairs (opportunity to display signs, flyers, pamphlets, etc.)
Five minutes on the festival stage to advertise your company, product or service
Periodic acknowledgements made from the stage throughout the event thanking our sponsors
Give away materials added to our Fall Festival gift bag
Our partners who sponsor us at the Silver level receive the following:
½ page ad in our festival program and link on our festival website
Table at the festival – table and chairs (opportunity to display signs, flyers, pamphlets, etc.)
Periodic acknowledgements made from the stage throughout the event thanking our sponsors
Give away materials added to our Fall Festival gift bag
If you are not interested in a table at the Fall Festival or are unable to attend, another opportunity to support us is to place an ad in our festival program which will be handed out to everyone who attends the event. The cost of the ads are as follows:
Full page ad - $200
If you are not interested in a table at the Fall Festival or are unable to attend, another opportunity to support us is to place an ad in our festival program which will be handed out to everyone who attends the event. The cost of the ads are as follows:
½ page ad - $100
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!