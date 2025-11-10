fall festival lunch pre-orders

Pre-school/Kinder - Red wrist band for access to petting zoo, age-appropriate inflatables, food truck alley, mercado, performances, photo booth, art table, giving tree.





1st to 5th Grader - Yellow wrist band for access to petting zoo, age- appropriate inflatables, mini rock wall, food truck alley, mercado, performances, photo booth, art table, giving tree.





6th to 8th Grader - Purple wristband for access to petting zoo, age- appropriate inflatables, mini rock wall, food truck alley, mercado, performances, photo booth, art table, giving tree, and football toss challenge.





9th to 12th Grader - Blue wristband for access to petting zoo, age- appropriate inflatables, food truck alley, mercado, performances, photo booth, giving tree, and football toss challenge.





** Children under 3 do not need wrist bands, and are not allowed on the inflatables.