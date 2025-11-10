fall festival lunch pre-orders

Hosted by
Pre-school/Kinder - Red wrist band for access to petting zoo, age-appropriate inflatables, food truck alley, mercado, performances, photo booth, art table, giving tree.
1st to 5th Grader - Yellow wrist band for access to petting zoo, age- appropriate inflatables, mini rock wall, food truck alley, mercado, performances, photo booth, art table, giving tree.
6th to 8th Grader - Purple wristband for access to petting zoo, age- appropriate inflatables, mini rock wall, food truck alley, mercado, performances, photo booth, art table, giving tree, and football toss challenge.
9th to 12th Grader - Blue wristband for access to petting zoo, age- appropriate inflatables, food truck alley, mercado, performances, photo booth, giving tree, and football toss challenge.
** Children under 3 do not need wrist bands, and are not allowed on the inflatables.
Wrist band for adults - Access to food truck alley, mercado, performances, photo booth, art table, giving tree.
Raffle Tickets are $2 each and support the clubs and classrooms of Connolly and Aspire Academy.
See list of items being raffled in the description above.
Winners will be selected by random draw, and announced on our website by Friday, November 14th.
