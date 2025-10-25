Fairmont Elementary PTA

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Fairmont Elementary PTA

About this raffle

Sales closed

Fall Festival Raffle 2025

Add a donation for Fairmont Elementary PTA

$

Tk-1st Grade Kids’ Bike
$5

A bike for Tk-1st graders, in great shape, not new.

Cal Football Tickets
$5

2 tickets to any Non Premium Cal Football Home Game.

Cal Performances Ticket Voucher
$5
This includes 6 tickets

2 (two) complimentary tickets to an event in Cal Performances current season.

Bay Area Discovery Museum Passes
$5

Passes to BADM in Sausalito, each admitting up to 5 people and valued over $100.


4 chances to win!


Starter Bakery
$1

$25 gift card to the soon-to-open Starter Bakery on Solano Ave.


2 chances to win!

Snixy Kitchen
$1

CUSTOM GLUTEN-FREE BIRTHDAY CAKE OR CUPCAKES: Two dozen cupcakes or a 9x12 sheet cake in signature chocolate flavor (gluten-free, won't taste like it!).


Choice of frosting flavor/color and sprinkles.

Ethel Rose Ceramic Bowl
$5

Ceramic bowl made by local ceramicist, Ethel Rose.

Oakland Ice Center
$5

2 admission tickets + skate rental


Lava Lip Gloss Science Kit
$1
Mini Clay World Candy Cart
$1
Pair of Bluetooth Speakers
$1
My Princess Castle Play Stage
$1
Spin-gineer Building Kit
$1
T-Shirt (Kids S)
$1
T-Shirt (Kids L)
$1
The Goonies Game
$1
DIY Slime Kit
$1
Giant R2-D2 Ice Mold
$1
Sierra Nevada Beer Bundle
$5

2 12-packs Sierra Nevada beer (Pale Ale & Hazy IPA) + 1 6 pack Torpedo IPA


(Must be 21 to claim)

Candy Land Candy Factory
$1

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