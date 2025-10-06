eventClosed

Fall Festival Tickets

Event Admission
$5

Admission includes access to festival & Trunk-or-Treat for children and adults.

All registered students will receive a free event patch with admission.

Tickets
$2

Purchase individual tickets for food, attractions and games - tickets can also be purchased at the event.

Sample ticket prices: 

- Pony Rides: 3 tickets
- Petting Zoo: 3 tickets
- Barrel Train: 3 tickets
- Face Painting: 2 Tickets
- Games per Play: 1 Ticket

- Balloon Creation: 2 Tickets

- Pumpkin Patch: 2-3 Tickets
- Food Tent: 2-3 Tickets

Ticket Package A
$25

Includes 15 tickets

Sample ticket prices: 

- Pony Rides: 3 tickets
- Petting Zoo: 3 tickets
- Barrel Train: 3 tickets
- Face Painting: 2 Tickets
- Games per Play: 1 Ticket

- Balloon Creation: 2 Tickets

- Pumpkin Patch: 2-3 Tickets
- Food Tent: 2-3 Tickets

Ticket Package B
$40

Includes 25 tickets

Sample ticket prices: 

- Pony Rides: 3 tickets
- Petting Zoo: 3 tickets
- Barrel Train: 3 tickets
- Face Painting: 2 Tickets
- Games per Play: 1 Ticket

- Balloon Creation: 2 Tickets

- Pumpkin Patch: 2-3 Tickets
- Food Tent: 2-3 Tickets

Ticket Package C
$75

Includes 50 tickets

Sample ticket prices: 

- Pony Rides: 3 tickets
- Petting Zoo: 3 tickets
- Barrel Train: 3 tickets
- Face Painting: 2 Tickets
- Games per Play: 1 Ticket

- Balloon Creation: 2 Tickets

- Pumpkin Patch: 2-3 Tickets
- Food Tent: 2-3 Tickets

Family Sponsorship
$150

Does your family want to sponsor our Fall Festival? Receive your name on the back of the event shirt. Includes admission for five.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing