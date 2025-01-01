CTA Independence PTO

Hosted by

CTA Independence PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Fall Festival Silent Auction 2025

Pick-up location

1405 W Lake Dr, Chandler, AZ 85248

Family Game Night by Sonoran Smile Orthodontics item
Family Game Night by Sonoran Smile Orthodontics item
Family Game Night by Sonoran Smile Orthodontics
$75

Starting bid

Gather the family and get ready for hours of laughter and friendly competition! This ultimate Family Game Night bundle has something for everyone — from classic favorites to new twists on beloved games. DONATED BY
SONORAN SMILE ORTHODONTICS
Fair Market Value-$450.00
HARRY POTTER MONOPOLY,
TAPPLE, OPERATION GRINCH EDITION
DISNEY TRIVIA,
SCATTERGORIES, CONNECT 4 FRENZY EDITION, FARKLE, CARDS AGAINST HUMANITY FAMILY EDITION, LEFT RIGHT CENTER, UNO NO MERCY EDITION, ASSORTED MOVIE BOX CANDIES

Epstein Class K-Pop Lover's Basket item
Epstein Class K-Pop Lover's Basket item
Epstein Class K-Pop Lover's Basket
$65

Starting bid

Fair Market Value-$198
Calling all K-POP fans! This colorful and trendy collection is packed with fan-favorite items, cozy comforts, and tasty Korean treats — the perfect bundle for any K-POP enthusiast! From stylish accessories to delicious snacks, this set is sure to make any K-POP lover’s heart sing!

Includes:

  1. K-POP Stainless Steel Insulated Cup – 40oz Double-Wall Tumbler ($30)
  2. HUNTR/X Throw Pillow Cover with Insert – 18x18" ($30)
  3. K-POP Journal Spiral Notebook ($10)
  4. K-POP Makeup Bag ($10)
  5. K-POP Demon Hunters Throw Blanket ($25)
  6. K-POP Notebook ($10)
  7. Tote Bags (x2) ($35)
  8. Various Korean Snacks ($30)
  9. K-POP Demon Hunters Advent Calendar ($18)
Schueller's Hole in One Basket item
Schueller's Hole in One Basket item
Schueller's Hole in One Basket
$500

Starting bid

Fair Market Value- $1632

Get ready to elevate your golf game with this incredible all-in-one package featuring top-tier experiences, premium gear, and exclusive memberships. Perfect for the avid golfer or anyone who loves spending time on the course!

Package Includes:

  • Golf Rounds & Lessons:
    • Foursome at Ocotillo Golf Club – $400
    • Foursome at Bear Creek Golf Complex – $300
    • Private Golf Lesson at Ocotillo – $85
  • PGA Superstore Experience – $540 total value
    • 1-Year Membership
    • Iron & Putter Fitting
    • (2) 30-Minute Simulator or Instruction Sessions
  • Hornacek’s Golf – (2) Two-Hour Simulator Sessions – $100
  • Golf Accessories & Gear:
    • Putting Mat – $60
    • Callaway Golf Ball Advent Calendar – $35
    • TaylorMade Pro Golf Balls – $48
    • Magnetic Golf Towels – $20
    • Golf Hat – $30
    • Tees – $6
    • Golf Trivia Game – $8
Littlejohn's Positively Perfect Doggy Basket item
Littlejohn's Positively Perfect Doggy Basket item
Littlejohn's Positively Perfect Doggy Basket
$175

Starting bid

Fair Market Value- $530
Pamper your furry best friend with this ultimate dog-lover’s bundle! Packed with premium treats, toys, grooming products, and gift cards, this package has everything to keep tails wagging and owners smiling.
Includes:

Treats & Chews:

  • ARK NATURALS Protection Plus Brushless Toothpaste for Small Breeds (12 oz)
  • Cadet Bully Hide Sticks for Large Dogs (2 pack)
  • Savory Prime Duck Jerky Dog Treats (8 oz)
  • etta says! Premium Crunchy Rabbit Dog Chews (36 count)
  • Cadet Gourmet Sweet Potato & Duck Wrapped Treats (14 oz)
  • GivePet “Upward Dog” Soft Chewy Treats (Banana, Peanut Butter & Chia, 6 oz)
  • Natural Balance Rewards Crunchy Biscuits (Duck, 14 oz)
  • Milk-Bone Flavor Snacks Minis (36 oz)

Toys & Accessories:

  • Coastal Pet Tuff Collar (Blue Lagoon, 3/4” x 14–20”)
  • Coastal Pet Single-Ply Dog Leash (Black, 5/8” x 6’)
  • Booda Tail Spin Flyer Dog Toy (10”)
  • KONG Ringaroos Rope Ring (Orange Pig, Medium)
  • Chuckit! Ultra Ball (Large)
  • SPOT Soothers Warm Hug Bone Plush Toy (12”)
  • Spot Giggler Pals Plush Toy (12”)
  • Spot Plush Soccer Ball Toy (4.5”)
  • JW Pet Hol-ee Roller (Large)
  • TUFFY Ultimate Ring Toy
  • Nylabone Barbell Power Chew (Peanut Butter, Medium)

Grooming & Care:

  • Earthbath Lavender Dog Shampoo (16 oz)
  • Four Paws Magic Coat 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner (16 oz)
  • AvoDerm Grain-Free Salmon & Veggies Dry Food (4 lb)
  • Fruitables Pumpkin Superblend Supplement (15 oz)
  • Earth Rated Unscented Poop Bags (120 count)
  • VETRESKA Poop Bag Dispenser w/ Strawberry-Scented Bags (105 bags total)
  • Loving Pets Classic Dog Bowl (Paparazzi Pink, Medium)
  • Airtight Dog Treat Container Set (2 jars with bamboo lids, 20-cup capacity)
  • Retractable Dog Leash (30 ft, green)
Werden Fitness & Wellness Basket #1 item
Werden Fitness & Wellness Basket #1 item
Werden Fitness & Wellness Basket #1
$150

Starting bid

Fair Market Value-$480.00


Find your flow and unwind with this Zen-inspired package that combines strength, balance, and relaxation — the perfect blend of fitness and self-care. Stretch, strengthen, and soothe — this package has everything you need to feel refreshed from studio to spa.

Includes:

  • CorePower Yoga (Chandler) – 10-Class Pack ($250 value)
  • CorePower Yoga Orange Mat ($15 value)
  • Manduka eQua Yoga Hand Towel ($15 value)
  • Massage Envy Gift Card ($200 value)


Werden Fitness & Wellness Basket #2 item
Werden Fitness & Wellness Basket #2 item
Werden Fitness & Wellness Basket #2
$110

Starting bid

Fair Market Value-$450.00

Treat yourself to wellness and self-care with this rejuvenating fitness and relaxation package — perfect for anyone looking to refresh body and mind! Whether you’re hitting a Pilates class, heading to the gym, or enjoying a relaxing spa experience, this package has everything you need to feel your best.

Includes:

  • Reformed Pilates, Chandler – 10-Class Pack ($300 value)
  • Adidas “Ostender” 5.0 Duffle Sport & Gym Bag ($40 value)
  • Eden Aveda Gift Cards – (2) $55 gift cards ($110 total value)
Werden Wellness & Fitness Basket #3 Breath Medical Aesthetic item
Werden Wellness & Fitness Basket #3 Breath Medical Aesthetic item
Werden Wellness & Fitness Basket #3 Breath Medical Aesthetic
$150

Starting bid

Fair market value-$500

Pamper your skin with this luxurious collection of top-quality products and treatments from Breathe Medical Aesthetics!

Skin Better Interfuse Face + Neck Cream

Skin Better Intensice Alpharet Overnight Cream

Skin Medica Even + Correct

Skin Medica Sell-care Collection

Instant Bright Cream

Facial Cleansing

Massage Device

HAS

Travel Sizes (Facial Cleansers)

$25.00 GC (for use on any skin care, services or products)


Werden's Fitness and Wellness Basket #4 item
Werden's Fitness and Wellness Basket #4 item
Werden's Fitness and Wellness Basket #4
$75

Starting bid

Fair Market Value- $371.50 Pamper your locks with this premium Unite Hair Care Basket, featuring top-of-the-line professional products designed to nourish, protect, and style every strand to perfection. From volumizing sprays to smoothing treatments, this salon-quality collection brings the luxury of BRONDE Salon straight to your home.

Itemized List

  1. Unite Max Control Hairspray – $37
  2. Unite Boosta Hairspray – $37.50
  3. Unite Oil – $53
  4. Unite Boosta Volumizing Spray – $35.50
  5. Unite Re-Unite Treatment – $45
  6. Unite Laser Straight Shampoo – $36
  7. Unite Blow & Set Lotion – $35
  8. Unite Texturiza Spray – $43
  9. Unite 7 Seconds Detangler (Mini) – $13.50
  10. Unite 7 Seconds Shampoo – $36
Werden's Fitness and Wellness Basket #5 item
Werden's Fitness and Wellness Basket #5 item
Werden's Fitness and Wellness Basket #5
$80

Starting bid

Fair Market Value- $382.50 Indulge in luxurious, salon-quality hair care with this Unite Hair Care Collection from BRONDE Salon. This professionally curated basket features Unite’s most-loved products — from volumizers and serums to nourishing conditioners and smoothing treatments. Perfect for achieving that fresh-from-the-salon look at home, this basket is pure hair care luxury!

Itemized List

  1. Boosta Hairspray – $37.50
  2. Mousse – $35.50
  3. Lazer Straight Liquid – $35.00
  4. Weekender Shampoo – $31.50
  5. Re-Unite Conditioner – $40.00
  6. Boosta Plus Hair Serum – $55.50
  7. Blonda Conditioner – $38.50
  8. Blonda Purple Shampoo – $37.50
  9. Thickening Cream – $35.00
  10. Luxury Conditioner – $51.50
  11. Conundrum Paste – $33.50
  12. Sessions Spray – $38.00
  13. Lazer Straight Mini – $13.50


Werden's Fitness and Wellness Basket #6 item
Werden's Fitness and Wellness Basket #6 item
Werden's Fitness and Wellness Basket #6
$75

Starting bid

Fair Market Value- $371.50 Bring the luxury of BRONDE Salon home with this premium Unite Hair Care Basket, filled with professional-quality styling and treatment products designed to protect, nourish, and perfect your hair. From volumizing sprays to rich treatments and finishing oils, this collection offers everything you need for flawless, salon-level results.

Itemized List

  1. Unite Max Control Hairspray – $37
  2. Unite Boosta Hairspray – $37.50
  3. Unite Oil – $53
  4. Unite Boosta Volumizing Spray – $35.50
  5. Unite Re-Unite Treatment – $45
  6. Unite Laser Straight Shampoo – $36
  7. Unite Blow & Set Lotion – $35
  8. Unite Texturiza Spray – $43
  9. Unite 7 Seconds Detangler (Mini) – $13.50
  10. Unite 7 Seconds Blowout Cream – $36


Camping's Class Arts & Crafts Basket item
Camping's Class Arts & Crafts Basket item
Camping's Class Arts & Crafts Basket
$100

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $408. Let your imagination run wild with this Arts & Craft Basket! Packed with vibrant art supplies, painting tools, and creative accessories, this basket is perfect for kids, families, and hobbyists alike. Whether you’re painting, sketching, or crafting with friends, you’ll have everything you need for hours of colorful fun — plus a family art outing at As You Wish and Burst of Butterflies studios to keep the creativity flowing!

Itemized List

  1. Burst of Butterflies Gift Card (1) – $20
  2. As You Wish Family Fun Pass (5) – $250
  3. Acrylic Dual Tip Markers (24 ct) – $9
  4. Craft Markers (24 ct) – $15
  5. Colored Pencils (12 ct) – $2
  6. Craft Paint (40 ct) – $30
  7. Watercolors – $3
  8. Premium Artist Brushes (10 ct) – $5
  9. Painter’s Smocks (2) – $9
  10. Craft Scissors (1 ct) – $9
  11. Glue Bottles (3) – $4
  12. Craft Gem Stickers – $10
  13. Colored Card Stock – $10
  14. Sketchbook – $10
  15. Wooden Spring Ornaments (45 pieces) – $10
  16. Gel Crayons (24 ct) – $12


Pearce's Family Fun Weekend Basket item
Pearce's Family Fun Weekend Basket item
Pearce's Family Fun Weekend Basket
$150

Starting bid

Fair Market Value-$445
Gather the family for a night (or several!) of great food, friendly games, and unforgettable memories. This ultimate Family Fun & Dining Package has everything you need for entertainment and delicious meals around town! It’s the perfect combo of family fun, friendly competition, and tasty treats — ideal for game nights, weekend outings, or gift giving!

Includes:

  1. Starbucks Gift Card – $15
  2. Cheesecake Factory Gift Card – $25
  3. CAVA Gift Card – $20
  4. Safeway Gift Card – $15
  5. Jimmy John’s Gift Card – $25
  6. Red Robin Gift Card – $30
  7. Domino’s Pizza Gift Card – $25
  8. Cold Stone Creamery Gift Card – $25
  9. PopStroke Family Golf Pass (4 guests) – $140
  10. The Game of LIFE – $15
  11. SORRY! – $10
  12. Pokémon Monopoly – $20
  13. Arts & Crafts Games – $30
  14. TopGolf Gift Certificate – $50
Rodriguez Chef Basket item
Rodriguez Chef Basket item
Rodriguez Chef Basket item
Rodriguez Chef Basket
$100

Starting bid

Fair market value: $358.13. Bring warmth, creativity, and charm to your kitchen with this Chef Package! From handy baking tools and cookbooks to cozy kitchen décor and a cooking class gift card, this set has everything for the home chef or holiday baker.

Includes:

  1. 13-Piece Farmhouse Kitchen Set - $20.99
  2. Christmas Tree Serving Tray – $9.99
  3. Kitchen Towel – $9.99
  4. The Baking Book for Every Kitchen – $16.59
  5. Compartment Condiment Tray – $23.45
  6. Measuring Cups & Spoons Set - $15.98
  7. Pasta Pack (2) – $14.00
  8. Mix Cooking School Gift Card – $50.00
  9. Food Storage Containers (2) – $22.98
  10. Almond Flour Brownie Baking Mix – $6.39
  11. Pasta Cookbook - $9.50
  12. Silicone Pasta Strainer – $12.99
  13. Apron – $14.99
  14. Bread Knife – $11.599
  15. Dough Blender – $8.99
  16. Wood Rolling Pin – $13.99
  17. Flour Duster – $7.99
  18. Bread Dipping Set – $9.49
  19. Almond Flour Brownie Baking Mix – $6.39
  20. Soft & Chewy Pretzel Bites Mix Kit – $5.99
  21. Sourdough Bread Making Kit -$29.99
  22. Biscuit Cutter Set – $8.99
  23. Christmas Cookie Cutter Set – $11.99
  24. Beautiful Boards Book – $9.40
  25. Pull-Apart Garlic Bread Mix Kit – $6.39

Fill your kitchen with farmhouse charm and holiday spirit — perfect for baking days, family dinners, and festive entertaining!

Wardman Class Sports Basket item
Wardman Class Sports Basket item
Wardman Class Sports Basket
$500

Starting bid

Estimated market value- $1680 Get ready to score big with this Ultimate Sports Fan Package! Perfect for any sports enthusiast, this incredible bundle includes premium tickets, gear, gift cards, and exclusive fan experiences. This is the ultimate package for anyone who loves sports, shopping, and courtside excitement — a slam dunk addition to your auction lineup!

Includes:

  • (2) Phoenix Suns Tickets – vs Cleveland Cavaliers Jan 30th, 2026. 7pm. Sec 102, row 6 (t-shirt giveaway night!)- $1140
  • Large Bogg Bag – $90
  • Scheels Gift Card - $85
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods Gift Card - $80
  • Nike Gift Card - $75
  • Football - $10
  • (2) Basketballs - $40
  • Arena 23 VIP Passes (4) – $140
  • Basketball Trading Cards – $20
Borin's Class Family Game Night Basket item
Borin's Class Family Game Night Basket item
Borin's Class Family Game Night Basket
$150

Starting bid

Fair Market Value $496
Build, play, and enjoy quality family time with this Family Game Night Package! Packed with creativity, cozy comfort, and treats, this bundle is perfect for LEGO fans and game-night lovers alike.

Includes:

  • LEGO Explorer Train Set with Remote Control – $209
  • LEGO Darth Vader Set – $65
  • Cold Stone Creamery Gift Card – $25
  • Domino’s Pizza Gift Card – $25
  • Cozy Blanket – $25
  • Gourmet Chocolate Mix – $20
  • Snack Assortment – $30
  • 5 Family Board Games – $97 total
    • Guess in 10 (Disney Version)
    • Tapple
    • Guess Who
    • Battleship
    • 100 Classic Games Collection
Ausdemore's class Oh What Fun Basket item
Ausdemore's class Oh What Fun Basket item
Ausdemore's class Oh What Fun Basket
$150

Starting bid

Fair Market Value- $500
Celebrate the magic of the season with this Holiday Lights & Cozy Nights Package! Enjoy dazzling light displays, toasty fireside fun, and everything you need for a festive night out or a cozy night in.From twinkling lights to warm treats, this package captures the best parts of the holidays — perfect for making memories with family and friends.

Includes:

  1. 4 Tickets to ZooLights (some restrictions apply) – $140
  2. 4 Tickets for S’mores by the Firepits – $80
  3. Invitation to the Chandler Parade of Lights 
  4. Invitation to Scottsdazzle
  5. Folding Wagon – $60
  6. Folding Table – $50
  7. Picnic Blanket – $30
  8. Backpack Cooler – $30
  9. Sweets Cookbook – $40
  10. Sweets Containers – $30
  11. Lanterns – $40
Anguiano's Class Date Night Basket item
Anguiano's Class Date Night Basket item
Anguiano's Class Date Night Basket
$125

Starting bid

Fair Market Value- $475. Enjoy a perfect mix of romance, relaxation, and fun—whether you’re staying in for a cozy evening or heading out for a special night on the town.

Includes:

  • Picnic Basket – $30
  • Wine Cooling Freeze Cup Set – $22
  • “Date Night” 13-Piece Paint Set – $20
  • Deluxe Date Night Wooden Dice Game – $17
  • Couples Connection Cards – $13
  • Romantic & Fun Scratch-Off Date Night Ideas Game – $18
  • Family Dates 40 Scratch-Off Activities – $20
  • CHoP Steakhouse Gift Card – $50
  • Amazon Gift Cards ($25 + $15) – $40
  • “100 Ways to Spend” Gift Card – $25
  • Olive Garden Gift Card – $25
  • Starbucks Gift Card ($25 + $15) – $40
  • Aspire Kids Sports Center “Parents Night Out” Certificate – $45
  • Taittinger Champagne & Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon Wine – $100
  • Repour Wine Saver 4-Pack – $10
Ortiz 2nd grade Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Basket item
Ortiz 2nd grade Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Basket item
Ortiz 2nd grade Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Basket item
Ortiz 2nd grade Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Basket
$100

Starting bid

Fair Market Value- $306
If pumpkin spice is your love language, this basket is your soulmate. Filled with seasonal treats, cozy candles, and autumn must-haves, it’s the perfect way to celebrate sweater weather and everything fall!

Includes:

  • Pumpkin Pie Candle Jar – $7
  • Vanilla Pumpkin Candle – $10
  • Spiced Pumpkin Candle – $5
  • Fleece Blanket – $22
  • Pumpkin Night Light – $13
  • Pumpkin Enamel Mugs (2-Pack) – $15
  • Pumpkin Hand Soap – $9
  • Pumpkin Waffle Candle – $27
  • Pumpkin Spice Almonds (2-Pack) – $18
  • Pumpkin Spice Latte Dog Treats – $13
  • Pumpkin Joe-Joe’s Cookies – $3
  • Pumpkin Hand Cream – $5
  • Pumpkin Kids Socks (2-Pack) – $12
  • Fall Kitchen Towels – $5
  • Pumpkin Pretzel Crisps – $5
  • Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew – $10
  • Pumpkin Spice Bread Mix – $6
  • Pumpkin Spice Seasoning – $5
  • Pecan Cookies – $12
  • Trader Joe’s Gift Card – $25
  • Bath & Body Works Gift Card – $25
  • Starbucks Gift Card – $15
  • Chick-fil-A Gift Card – $15
  • Panera Gift Card – $10
  • Target Gift Card – $15
  • Brown Butter Maple Almonds – $4
Chambers Class Cozy book Vibes Basket item
Chambers Class Cozy book Vibes Basket item
Chambers Class Cozy book Vibes Basket
$150

Starting bid

Fair Market Value- $440
Curl up with your next great read and enjoy a cozy escape from the everyday. The Cozy Book Vibes basket is the ultimate indulgence for any book lover — complete with bestselling novels, warm treats, and everything needed for the perfect reading nook.

Whether you’re sipping tea from a charming mug, wrapped in a soft throw blanket, or jotting thoughts in a beautiful journal, this collection brings comfort and inspiration to every page.

Itemized List:

  • 6 Novels – ($120 value)
  • Changing Hands Gift Card & Mug – ($15 and $10)
  • Throw Blanket – ($35 value)
  • LED Lamp – ($20 value)
  • Wine Charms – ($10 value)
  • Candle – ($15 value)
  • Clip Reading Light – ($15 value)
  • Journal & Bookmarks – ($20 value)
  • Barnes & Noble Gift Card – ($50 value)
  • Wijaya House Bookstore Sweatshirt – ($55 value)
  • Toffee Chocolates – ($25 value)
  • Decorative Basket – ($50 value)


Cabusao's Time to Tailgate Basket item
Cabusao's Time to Tailgate Basket item
Cabusao's Time to Tailgate Basket item
Cabusao's Time to Tailgate Basket
$75

Starting bid

Fair Market Value-$285
Fire up the fun with the Time to Tailgate Basket! Perfect for the grill master or weekend entertainer, this basket includes everything needed for the ultimate cookout — from a Butcher Block Meats gift card to premium grilling tools, seasonings, and picnic essentials. Whether it’s a tailgate, patio party, or family gathering, this basket is sure to heat up your next outdoor feast.

Itemized List:

  • Butcher Block Meats Gift Card- $75
  • Tailgate Grill Cooler -$30
  • Chili Pepper Grilling Rack- $20
  • Grilling Roller + Shaker -$20
  • Condiment Caddy- $20
  • Grill Picnic Caddy - $25
  • Condiment Pack - $15
  • Grilling Seasonings - $20
  • BBQ Sauce - $5
  • Bottle Opener - $3
  • Paper Plates - $8
  • Meat Thermometer -$10
  • Tablecloths - $9
  • BBQ Tool Set - $25


Bhatti's class Spa & Relaxation Basket item
Bhatti's class Spa & Relaxation Basket item
Bhatti's class Spa & Relaxation Basket
$100

Starting bid

Fair Market Value-$320
Bring the spa experience home with this luxurious Spa & Relaxation Basket. This pampering collection is designed to soothe the body, calm the mind, and refresh the senses. From a Massage Envy gift card to essential oils, candles, and cozy self-care treats, this basket is the perfect way to unwind and indulge in total relaxation.

Itemized List:

  • Massage Envy Gift Card – ($145 value)
  • Shower Steamers – ($16 value)
  • Bath Bombs – ($20 value)
  • Ice Roller – ($12 value)
  • Eye Mask – ($15 value)
  • Neck and Shoulder Wrap – ($15 value)
  • Moisturizing Gel Socks – ($15 value)
  • Face Masks – ($9 value)
  • Foot Roller – ($8 value)
  • Aromatherapy Candles – ($24 value)
  • Oil Diffuser – ($16 value)
  • Essential Oils – ($10 value)
  • Roll-On Essential Oils – ($15 value)


Huggins From Sunrise to Sunset Basket item
Huggins From Sunrise to Sunset Basket item
Huggins From Sunrise to Sunset Basket
$75

Starting bid

Fair Market Value- $225
Wake up slow or unwind in style with this basket — the perfect blend of energy and relaxation. Enjoy a rich cup of coffee, refreshing cold brew, or a soothing cup of tea in a premium Yeti tumbler or mug. When it’s time to switch gears, pour a glass of wine and let the evening begin. With gift cards to local favorites and national coffee spots, this basket keeps you caffeinated and content all week long.

Itemized List:

  • Starbucks Coffee – ($10 value)
  • Trader Joe’s Cold Brew – ($5 value)
  • Herbal Tea – ($2 value)
  • Yeti Cup – ($25 value)
  • Coffee Mug – ($5 value)
  • Wine – ($15 value)
  • Press Coffee Gift Card – ($25 value)
  • Black Rock Coffee Gift Card  ($50 value)
  • Starbucks Gift Cards – ($90 value)


Rasmussen's Basketball Basket item
Rasmussen's Basketball Basket item
Rasmussen's Basketball Basket
$175

Starting bid

Fair Market Value-$665
Get game-day ready with the Basketball Basket!  Whether you’re training hard, showing off your Suns pride, or displaying a collector’s item, this basket has everything a basketball fan could want. From high-performance training gear to exclusive team merchandise and an autographed Steve Nash basketball, this package scores big with athletes and fans alike.

Itemized List:

  • Wilson Backpack – $110
  • Footwork Training Mat – $40
  • Agility & Speed Training Set – $40
  • Phoenix Suns Hat – $38
  • Suns Youth Shirt – $32
  • Suns Water Bottle – $30
  • Storage Basket – $26
  • Mist & Sip Water Bottle – $14
  • Nike Elite Wristbands – $13
  • Basketball Neon Sign – $10
  • Steve Nash Autographed Basketball – $300


Nguyen's Hello Kitty Basket item
Nguyen's Hello Kitty Basket item
Nguyen's Hello Kitty Basket
$65

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $220
Bring a little sweetness, style, and Sanrio charm into every day with the Hello Kitty Basket! Perfect for Hello Kitty lovers of all ages, this adorable collection is filled with cozy comforts, beauty essentials, fun accessories, and charming décor. Whether it’s for a fan’s bedroom, study space, or self-care day, this basket is a delight from start to finish.

Itemized List:

  • Hello Kitty Plush Squishmallow – $15
  • Hello Kitty Tissue Box – $15
  • Hello Kitty Lip Smacker Lip Gloss – $10
  • Hello Kitty Stepping Stone Paint Set – $10
  • Hello Kitty Plush Blanket – $15
  • Hello Kitty Watch – $12
  • Hello Kitty Socks (5 pairs) – $10
  • Hello Kitty Calculator – $10
  • Hello Kitty Laundry Hamper – $10
  • Hello Kitty Notebook & Desk Pad – $13
  • Hello Kitty Tumblers (x2) – $45
  • Hello Kitty Pen Set – $7
  • Hello Kitty Soap Dispenser – $18
  • Hello Kitty Bath Bombs – $10
  • Hello Kitty Beauty Set – $13
  • Hello Kitty Drawstring Bag – $5


Banda's Class Parent Survival Kit item
Banda's Class Parent Survival Kit item
Banda's Class Parent Survival Kit
$180

Starting bid

Fair Market Value-$557
Every parent deserves a little break — and the Parent Survival Kit delivers just that! This basket is the ultimate mix of relaxation, convenience, and indulgence, thoughtfully packed with fine wines, gift cards, and treats to help parents recharge and unwind. Whether it’s a date night, movie night, or much-needed “me time,” this collection has everything a busy parent needs to survive (and thrive).

Itemized List:

  1. Casillero del Diablo – Malbec – 2022 – Wine – $10
  2. Justin – Cabernet Sauvignon – 2022 – Wine – $15
  3. Decoy – Red Blend – 2022 – Wine – $20
  4. Skrewball – Gift Set – $24
  5. Trader Joe’s Gift Bag Bundle – $50
  6. Albertsons/Safeway Gift Card – $25
  7. Trader Joe’s Gift Card – $25
  8. Chick-fil-A Gift Basket (Includes 26 Meal Cards) – $250
  9. Target Gift Card – $50
  10. Harkins Theatres Gold Movie Passes (8) – $88


Murrieta's 4th Grade Scavenger Hunt Basket item
Murrieta's 4th Grade Scavenger Hunt Basket item
Murrieta's 4th Grade Scavenger Hunt Basket
$65

Starting bid

Fair Market Value $200
Get ready for a little adventure with the Scavenger Hunt Basket! This eclectic mix of stylish finds, cozy treats, and practical essentials is perfect for anyone who loves surprises and small luxuries. From trendy Stanley bottles and charming notebooks to a Home Goods gift card and chic accessories, this basket is packed with hidden treasures waiting to be discovered.

Itemized List:

  1. Stanley Ice Flow Aero Light Water Bottles (x2) – $70
  2. Home Goods Gift Card – $25
  3. Pumpkin Spice Wax Candle – $15
  4. Rifle Paper Notebooks (x2) – $10
  5. Holiday Coffee Mugs – $20
  6. Phone Charm Wristlet – $10
  7. Mini Wooden Cutting Board – $8
  8. Iris and Rainbow Crossbody Bag – $35
  9. Single-Use Coupon Card – Value varies


Troutner's Class Dining Around Chandler Basket item
Troutner's Class Dining Around Chandler Basket item
Troutner's Class Dining Around Chandler Basket
$100

Starting bid

Fair Market Value- $345
Treat yourself to a tour of Chandler’s best local dining spots with the Dining Around Chandler Basket! This collection of restaurant and café gift cards is perfect for food lovers who enjoy exploring new flavors — from casual bites and family favorites to upscale dining and sweet gourmet treats. Whether it’s pizza night, cocktails with friends, or a special dinner out, this basket lets you savor some of Chandler’s top culinary experiences.

Itemized List:

  1. Nando’s Mexican Café Gift Card – $25
  2. Barro’s Pizza Gift Card – $25
  3. Taqueria Factory Gift Card – $15
  4. The Parlay Kitchen & Cocktails Gift Card – $25
  5. Bottle & Bean Gift Card – $25
  6. Trophy Gift Card – $50
  7. Honey Baked Ham Gift Card – $50
  8. St. Amand Kitchen & Cocktails Gift Card – $50
  9. Stone & Vine Gift Card – $30
  10. Black Sheep Wine Bar Gift Card – $30
  11. D’Vine Gourmet Treats – $50


Willis' class Movie Night Basket item
Willis' class Movie Night Basket item
Willis' class Movie Night Basket
$50

Starting bid

Fair Market Value-$179
Set the scene for the perfect night in with the Movie Night Basket! Whether it’s a cozy date night or a fun family evening, this basket has everything you need — from movie theater gift cards and popcorn galore to warm treats and cozy essentials. Snuggle up, press play, and enjoy a night of entertainment, snacks, and relaxation.

Itemized List:

  1. Lounge Throw – $13
  2. Orville Popcorn (12 Pack) – $8
  3. Pop Secret (6 Pack) – $4
  4. Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa – $4
  5. Popcorn Seasoning (8 Pack x2) – $24
  6. Harkins Loyalty Cups (x2) – $16
  7. Snacks – $10
  8. Fandango Gift Card – $25
  9. Harkins Gift Card – $25
  10. One4All Favorites Gift Card – $25
  11. Domino’s Gift Card – $25


Colby's Class Honey-Do List Helper Basket item
Colby's Class Honey-Do List Helper Basket item
Colby's Class Honey-Do List Helper Basket
$75

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $224
Get those projects done in style with the Honey-Do List Helper Basket! Perfect for the handy homeowner or weekend DIYer, this basket comes loaded with tools, supplies, and practical gadgets to tackle all those little fixes around the house. With an Ace Hardware gift card and a sturdy tool bag, this set is the ultimate motivation to start - and actually finish — that to-do list.

Itemized List

  1. Cleaning Brush Set – $15
  2. Utility Work Gloves – $18
  3. Duct Tape – $8
  4. Touch-Up Paint Pen – $13
  5. Microfiber Towels – $25
  6. Surge Protector Wall Charger – $17
  7. Picture Hanging Kit – $13
  8. WD-40 – $7
  9. Tool Bag – $30
  10. Goo Gone – $14
  11. Small Hole Repair Kit – $14
  12. Ace Hardware Gift Card – $50
Frey's Class Pack Your Bags for the Great Outdoors Basket item
Frey's Class Pack Your Bags for the Great Outdoors Basket item
Frey's Class Pack Your Bags for the Great Outdoors Basket item
Frey's Class Pack Your Bags for the Great Outdoors Basket
$150

Starting bid

Fair Market Value- $480 Adventure awaits! Whether you’re heading out for a weekend camping trip or just relaxing under the stars in your backyard, this Great Outdoors Basket has everything you need for comfort, fun, and functionality. From cozy hammocks to campfire essentials, this basket is packed with gear to help you unplug, unwind, and enjoy the great outdoors in style.

Itemized List

  1. Puracell Rechargeable Lantern – $43
  2. Chillax 2-Person Hammock – $50
  3. ThermoFlask 40oz (2-Pack) – $44
  4. Blukar Headlamp – $12
  5. Duraflame Firestart – $10
  6. Travel First Aid Kits (2-Pack) – $12
  7. Weekend Camping Cookbook – $11
  8. Bonkers Board Game – $15
  9. Plush Throw Blanket – $31
  10. Kootek Single Hammock – $25
  11. 2-Pack Portable Chairs – $71
  12. What Do You Meme? Board Game – $20
  13. Camping Cookware Set – $36
  14. S’mores Kit with Fire Pit – $80
  15. Bug Spray & Sunscreen – $20
Ortiz 5th Grade Pokemon item
Ortiz 5th Grade Pokemon item
Ortiz 5th Grade Pokemon
$50

Starting bid

Fair Market Value- $168.53. Gotta catch ’em all! This Pokémon Power-Up Basket is packed with toys, games, and gear that every Pokémon Trainer will love. From cozy blankets and socks to fun collectibles, trivia toys, and activity books, this basket delivers hours of adventure both indoors and out. Perfect for kids, collectors, and anyone who still dreams of becoming a Pokémon Master!

Itemized List

  1. Walkie Talkies – $14.88
  2. MEGA Building Toy – $18.63
  3. MEGA Poké Ball – $22.99
  4. Throw Blanket – $14.99
  5. Band Cards – $3.79
  6. Towel – $11.79
  7. Socks – $8.00
  8. Pokédex – $14.69
  9. Light-Up Mask – $15.00
  10. Trivia Toy – $23.95
  11. Coloring Book – $4.97
  12. Sticker Book – $9.94
Askins Holiday Shopping Class Basket item
Askins Holiday Shopping Class Basket item
Askins Holiday Shopping Class Basket
$130

Starting bid

Fair Market Value- $432 . Get ready to sleigh your holiday shopping list! This Holiday Shopping Basket is filled with gift cards, cozy seasonal treats, and festive supplies to make the season merry and bright. Whether you’re shopping, wrapping, or relaxing with hot cocoa by candlelight, this basket has everything you need to make your holidays stress-free and full of cheer.

Itemized List

  1. Amazon Gift Card – $100
  2. Kohl’s Gift Card – $50
  3. Starbucks Gift Card – $50
  4. Texas Roadhouse Gift Card – $50
  5. Target Gift Cards – $45
  6. Fall Candles (Set of 3) – $30
  7. American Greetings Gift Wrapping Kit – $22
  8. Cold Stone Creamery Gift Cards – $20
  9. Hot Cocoa Gift Set – $20
  10. Holiday Throw Blanket – $15
  11. Storage Basket – $15
  12. Miscellaneous Holiday Gift Wrapping Supplies – $15
Anspaugh's class Gift Cards Galore Basket item
Anspaugh's class Gift Cards Galore Basket item
Anspaugh's class Gift Cards Galore Basket
$110

Starting bid

Fair Market Value - $370 Treat yourself — or someone special — to a little bit of everything! The Gift Cards Galore Basket is packed with cards from favorite stores, restaurants, and entertainment spots. Whether you’re grabbing a sweet treat, catching a movie, or shopping online, this basket has you covered for every occasion.

Itemized List

  1. Roblox Gift Card – $50
  2. Crumbl Cookies Gift Card – $25
  3. Harkins Theatres Gift Card – $40
  4. See’s Candies Gift Card – $25
  5. Starbucks Gift Card – $100
  6. Cold Stone Creamery Gift Card – $25
  7. Amazon Gift Card – $25
  8. Target Gift Card – $55
  9. One For All Gift Card – $25
Gate's Class Supermarket Sweep Basket item
Gate's Class Supermarket Sweep Basket
$25

Starting bid

Estimated retail value: $207. Ready, set, shop! The Supermarket Sweep Basket is filled with a fun mix of everyday goodies, tasty treats, and a splash of family fun. From cozy snacks and school supplies to a Gold Medal Swim School class package, this basket has something for everyone — practical, playful, and perfect for all ages!

Itemized List

  1. Wide Rule Notebook (150 sheets) – $1.50
  2. Scented Candle – $5
  3. Hot Cocoa – $10
  4. Hand Soap – $5
  5. Panda Plush Toy – $10
  6. Washable Marker Set (20 pc) – $1.50
  7. Mickey Mouse Coloring Book – $6
  8. Nonni’s Bakery Biscotti – $25
  9. Smart Water (500 ml, 6 bottles) – $10
  10. Lay’s Chips – $10
  11. Pencils Pack – $3
  12. Gold Medal Swim School Donation:
  • Class Pack (Valued at $120)
  • Swim Towel
  • Logo T-Shirt
  • Finis Kids’ Swim Goggles
Krolak's Disney Basket item
Krolak's Disney Basket item
Krolak's Disney Basket
$25

Starting bid

Fair Market Value $90.98. Bring a little sparkle and imagination to playtime with this Disney Basket! Filled with adorable toys, dolls, games, and stories, this basket is perfect for the little dreamer in your life. From Encanto Legos to Princess stories and surprise collectibles, it’s sure to bring hours of fun and smiles!



Itemized List

  1. Doorables Multi-Pack – $12.99
  2. Lotti Karotti – $14.99
  3. Encanto LEGO Set – $15.99
  4. Capsule Stuffed Animal– $9.99
  5. Gotcha Machine - $9.99
  6. Tower Surprise Doll -$7.99
  7. Belle Doll – $10.99
  8. 5-Minute Princess Stories Book – $8.05


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!