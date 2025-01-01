Fall Festival Silent Auction 2025

Hosted by
1405 W Lake Dr, Chandler, AZ 85248
Starting bid
Gather the family and get ready for hours of laughter and friendly competition! This ultimate Family Game Night bundle has something for everyone — from classic favorites to new twists on beloved games. DONATED BY
SONORAN SMILE ORTHODONTICS
Fair Market Value-$450.00
HARRY POTTER MONOPOLY,
TAPPLE, OPERATION GRINCH EDITION
DISNEY TRIVIA,
SCATTERGORIES, CONNECT 4 FRENZY EDITION, FARKLE, CARDS AGAINST HUMANITY FAMILY EDITION, LEFT RIGHT CENTER, UNO NO MERCY EDITION, ASSORTED MOVIE BOX CANDIES
Starting bid
Fair Market Value-$198
Calling all K-POP fans! This colorful and trendy collection is packed with fan-favorite items, cozy comforts, and tasty Korean treats — the perfect bundle for any K-POP enthusiast! From stylish accessories to delicious snacks, this set is sure to make any K-POP lover’s heart sing!
Includes:
Starting bid
Fair Market Value- $1632
Get ready to elevate your golf game with this incredible all-in-one package featuring top-tier experiences, premium gear, and exclusive memberships. Perfect for the avid golfer or anyone who loves spending time on the course!
Package Includes:
Starting bid
Fair Market Value- $530
Pamper your furry best friend with this ultimate dog-lover’s bundle! Packed with premium treats, toys, grooming products, and gift cards, this package has everything to keep tails wagging and owners smiling.
Includes:
Treats & Chews:
Toys & Accessories:
Grooming & Care:
Starting bid
Fair Market Value-$480.00
Find your flow and unwind with this Zen-inspired package that combines strength, balance, and relaxation — the perfect blend of fitness and self-care. Stretch, strengthen, and soothe — this package has everything you need to feel refreshed from studio to spa.
Includes:
Starting bid
Fair Market Value-$450.00
Treat yourself to wellness and self-care with this rejuvenating fitness and relaxation package — perfect for anyone looking to refresh body and mind! Whether you’re hitting a Pilates class, heading to the gym, or enjoying a relaxing spa experience, this package has everything you need to feel your best.
Includes:
Starting bid
Fair market value-$500
Pamper your skin with this luxurious collection of top-quality products and treatments from Breathe Medical Aesthetics!
Skin Better Interfuse Face + Neck Cream
Skin Better Intensice Alpharet Overnight Cream
Skin Medica Even + Correct
Skin Medica Sell-care Collection
Instant Bright Cream
Facial Cleansing
Massage Device
HAS
Travel Sizes (Facial Cleansers)
$25.00 GC (for use on any skin care, services or products)
Starting bid
Fair Market Value- $371.50 Pamper your locks with this premium Unite Hair Care Basket, featuring top-of-the-line professional products designed to nourish, protect, and style every strand to perfection. From volumizing sprays to smoothing treatments, this salon-quality collection brings the luxury of BRONDE Salon straight to your home.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value- $382.50 Indulge in luxurious, salon-quality hair care with this Unite Hair Care Collection from BRONDE Salon. This professionally curated basket features Unite’s most-loved products — from volumizers and serums to nourishing conditioners and smoothing treatments. Perfect for achieving that fresh-from-the-salon look at home, this basket is pure hair care luxury!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value- $371.50 Bring the luxury of BRONDE Salon home with this premium Unite Hair Care Basket, filled with professional-quality styling and treatment products designed to protect, nourish, and perfect your hair. From volumizing sprays to rich treatments and finishing oils, this collection offers everything you need for flawless, salon-level results.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $408. Let your imagination run wild with this Arts & Craft Basket! Packed with vibrant art supplies, painting tools, and creative accessories, this basket is perfect for kids, families, and hobbyists alike. Whether you’re painting, sketching, or crafting with friends, you’ll have everything you need for hours of colorful fun — plus a family art outing at As You Wish and Burst of Butterflies studios to keep the creativity flowing!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value-$445
Gather the family for a night (or several!) of great food, friendly games, and unforgettable memories. This ultimate Family Fun & Dining Package has everything you need for entertainment and delicious meals around town! It’s the perfect combo of family fun, friendly competition, and tasty treats — ideal for game nights, weekend outings, or gift giving!
Includes:
Starting bid
Fair market value: $358.13. Bring warmth, creativity, and charm to your kitchen with this Chef Package! From handy baking tools and cookbooks to cozy kitchen décor and a cooking class gift card, this set has everything for the home chef or holiday baker.
Includes:
Fill your kitchen with farmhouse charm and holiday spirit — perfect for baking days, family dinners, and festive entertaining!
Starting bid
Estimated market value- $1680 Get ready to score big with this Ultimate Sports Fan Package! Perfect for any sports enthusiast, this incredible bundle includes premium tickets, gear, gift cards, and exclusive fan experiences. This is the ultimate package for anyone who loves sports, shopping, and courtside excitement — a slam dunk addition to your auction lineup!
Includes:
Starting bid
Fair Market Value $496
Build, play, and enjoy quality family time with this Family Game Night Package! Packed with creativity, cozy comfort, and treats, this bundle is perfect for LEGO fans and game-night lovers alike.
Includes:
Starting bid
Fair Market Value- $500
Celebrate the magic of the season with this Holiday Lights & Cozy Nights Package! Enjoy dazzling light displays, toasty fireside fun, and everything you need for a festive night out or a cozy night in.From twinkling lights to warm treats, this package captures the best parts of the holidays — perfect for making memories with family and friends.
Includes:
Starting bid
Fair Market Value- $475. Enjoy a perfect mix of romance, relaxation, and fun—whether you’re staying in for a cozy evening or heading out for a special night on the town.
Includes:
Starting bid
Fair Market Value- $306
If pumpkin spice is your love language, this basket is your soulmate. Filled with seasonal treats, cozy candles, and autumn must-haves, it’s the perfect way to celebrate sweater weather and everything fall!
Includes:
Starting bid
Fair Market Value- $440
Curl up with your next great read and enjoy a cozy escape from the everyday. The Cozy Book Vibes basket is the ultimate indulgence for any book lover — complete with bestselling novels, warm treats, and everything needed for the perfect reading nook.
Whether you’re sipping tea from a charming mug, wrapped in a soft throw blanket, or jotting thoughts in a beautiful journal, this collection brings comfort and inspiration to every page.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value-$285
Fire up the fun with the Time to Tailgate Basket! Perfect for the grill master or weekend entertainer, this basket includes everything needed for the ultimate cookout — from a Butcher Block Meats gift card to premium grilling tools, seasonings, and picnic essentials. Whether it’s a tailgate, patio party, or family gathering, this basket is sure to heat up your next outdoor feast.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value-$320
Bring the spa experience home with this luxurious Spa & Relaxation Basket. This pampering collection is designed to soothe the body, calm the mind, and refresh the senses. From a Massage Envy gift card to essential oils, candles, and cozy self-care treats, this basket is the perfect way to unwind and indulge in total relaxation.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value- $225
Wake up slow or unwind in style with this basket — the perfect blend of energy and relaxation. Enjoy a rich cup of coffee, refreshing cold brew, or a soothing cup of tea in a premium Yeti tumbler or mug. When it’s time to switch gears, pour a glass of wine and let the evening begin. With gift cards to local favorites and national coffee spots, this basket keeps you caffeinated and content all week long.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value-$665
Get game-day ready with the Basketball Basket! Whether you’re training hard, showing off your Suns pride, or displaying a collector’s item, this basket has everything a basketball fan could want. From high-performance training gear to exclusive team merchandise and an autographed Steve Nash basketball, this package scores big with athletes and fans alike.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $220
Bring a little sweetness, style, and Sanrio charm into every day with the Hello Kitty Basket! Perfect for Hello Kitty lovers of all ages, this adorable collection is filled with cozy comforts, beauty essentials, fun accessories, and charming décor. Whether it’s for a fan’s bedroom, study space, or self-care day, this basket is a delight from start to finish.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value-$557
Every parent deserves a little break — and the Parent Survival Kit delivers just that! This basket is the ultimate mix of relaxation, convenience, and indulgence, thoughtfully packed with fine wines, gift cards, and treats to help parents recharge and unwind. Whether it’s a date night, movie night, or much-needed “me time,” this collection has everything a busy parent needs to survive (and thrive).
Starting bid
Fair Market Value $200
Get ready for a little adventure with the Scavenger Hunt Basket! This eclectic mix of stylish finds, cozy treats, and practical essentials is perfect for anyone who loves surprises and small luxuries. From trendy Stanley bottles and charming notebooks to a Home Goods gift card and chic accessories, this basket is packed with hidden treasures waiting to be discovered.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value- $345
Treat yourself to a tour of Chandler’s best local dining spots with the Dining Around Chandler Basket! This collection of restaurant and café gift cards is perfect for food lovers who enjoy exploring new flavors — from casual bites and family favorites to upscale dining and sweet gourmet treats. Whether it’s pizza night, cocktails with friends, or a special dinner out, this basket lets you savor some of Chandler’s top culinary experiences.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value-$179
Set the scene for the perfect night in with the Movie Night Basket! Whether it’s a cozy date night or a fun family evening, this basket has everything you need — from movie theater gift cards and popcorn galore to warm treats and cozy essentials. Snuggle up, press play, and enjoy a night of entertainment, snacks, and relaxation.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $224
Get those projects done in style with the Honey-Do List Helper Basket! Perfect for the handy homeowner or weekend DIYer, this basket comes loaded with tools, supplies, and practical gadgets to tackle all those little fixes around the house. With an Ace Hardware gift card and a sturdy tool bag, this set is the ultimate motivation to start - and actually finish — that to-do list.
Itemized List
Starting bid
Fair Market Value- $480 Adventure awaits! Whether you’re heading out for a weekend camping trip or just relaxing under the stars in your backyard, this Great Outdoors Basket has everything you need for comfort, fun, and functionality. From cozy hammocks to campfire essentials, this basket is packed with gear to help you unplug, unwind, and enjoy the great outdoors in style.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value- $168.53. Gotta catch ’em all! This Pokémon Power-Up Basket is packed with toys, games, and gear that every Pokémon Trainer will love. From cozy blankets and socks to fun collectibles, trivia toys, and activity books, this basket delivers hours of adventure both indoors and out. Perfect for kids, collectors, and anyone who still dreams of becoming a Pokémon Master!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value- $432 . Get ready to sleigh your holiday shopping list! This Holiday Shopping Basket is filled with gift cards, cozy seasonal treats, and festive supplies to make the season merry and bright. Whether you’re shopping, wrapping, or relaxing with hot cocoa by candlelight, this basket has everything you need to make your holidays stress-free and full of cheer.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value - $370 Treat yourself — or someone special — to a little bit of everything! The Gift Cards Galore Basket is packed with cards from favorite stores, restaurants, and entertainment spots. Whether you’re grabbing a sweet treat, catching a movie, or shopping online, this basket has you covered for every occasion.
Starting bid
Estimated retail value: $207. Ready, set, shop! The Supermarket Sweep Basket is filled with a fun mix of everyday goodies, tasty treats, and a splash of family fun. From cozy snacks and school supplies to a Gold Medal Swim School class package, this basket has something for everyone — practical, playful, and perfect for all ages!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value $90.98. Bring a little sparkle and imagination to playtime with this Disney Basket! Filled with adorable toys, dolls, games, and stories, this basket is perfect for the little dreamer in your life. From Encanto Legos to Princess stories and surprise collectibles, it’s sure to bring hours of fun and smiles!
Itemized List
