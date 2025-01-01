Fall Festival Silent Auction 2025

Fair market value: $358.13. Bring warmth, creativity, and charm to your kitchen with this Chef Package! From handy baking tools and cookbooks to cozy kitchen décor and a cooking class gift card, this set has everything for the home chef or holiday baker.

Includes:

13-Piece Farmhouse Kitchen Set - $20.99 Christmas Tree Serving Tray – $9.99 Kitchen Towel – $9.99 The Baking Book for Every Kitchen – $16.59 Compartment Condiment Tray – $23.45 Measuring Cups & Spoons Set - $15.98 Pasta Pack (2) – $14.00 Mix Cooking School Gift Card – $50.00 Food Storage Containers (2) – $22.98 Almond Flour Brownie Baking Mix – $6.39 Pasta Cookbook - $9.50 Silicone Pasta Strainer – $12.99 Apron – $14.99 Bread Knife – $11.599 Dough Blender – $8.99 Wood Rolling Pin – $13.99 Flour Duster – $7.99 Bread Dipping Set – $9.49 Almond Flour Brownie Baking Mix – $6.39 Soft & Chewy Pretzel Bites Mix Kit – $5.99 Sourdough Bread Making Kit -$29.99 Biscuit Cutter Set – $8.99 Christmas Cookie Cutter Set – $11.99 Beautiful Boards Book – $9.40 Pull-Apart Garlic Bread Mix Kit – $6.39

Fill your kitchen with farmhouse charm and holiday spirit — perfect for baking days, family dinners, and festive entertaining!