Fall Festival Silent Auction Art and Experiences

Victoria Maxwell, Attorney at law will provide complete estate plan including drafting of a Trust, Will, Durable Power of Attorney for Finances, Advanced Health Care Directive and Trust Transfer Deed. Certificate can be applied towards Married Couple Estate Plan.
Three nights in a 2 bedroom, fully furnished condo with all the amenities, swimming pool, hot tub and garage parking.
Friendly neighborhood, nearby shopping plaza and restaurants. 45 minutes from Disneyland. Hiking/walking in nearby parks, Mission San Juan Capistrano, whale watching, ferry to Catalina Island, and 15 minute drive to Dana Point.
Three days, two nights at Mountain Shadows Townhouse at Incline Village, North Lake Tahoe.
Fully furnished townhouse sleeps 8.
$140 cleaning fee to donor is required.
Private tour and picnic lunch for up to 4 people at Goatlandia animal sanctuary in Sebastopol.
Four free admission passes to the Charles M. Shulz museum located at 2301 Hardies Lane.
Private wine tasting at Inman Family Wines for up to four guests.
The Artisan Tasting Flight features tastes of St. Francis' exceptional, small-production Artisan wines.
Includes free bottle of RRV Pinot Noir
Taste through a guided educational flight of Three Sticks estate chardonnays and pinot noirs. Learn about their historic Adobe home and portfolio of Sonoma County vineyard sites during this private experience.
Handmade by By Grace Children's Home in Kenya
Handmade by By Grace Children's Home in Kenya
ITEM NOT PICTURED ON DISPLAY TABLES
Special wine and food pairing focusing on the wineries small-production, limited release wines, including Kendall Jackson collection.
Certificate provided at close of auction.
