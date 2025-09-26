eventClosed

Fall Festival Silent Auction Art and Experiences

2500 Patio Ct, Santa Rosa, CA 95405, USA

$10

$10

$50

$25

$50

$25

$35

$50

$25

$500

Victoria Maxwell, Attorney at law will provide complete estate plan including drafting of a Trust, Will, Durable Power of Attorney for Finances, Advanced Health Care Directive and Trust Transfer Deed. Certificate can be applied towards Married Couple Estate Plan.

$500

Three nights in a 2 bedroom, fully furnished condo with all the amenities, swimming pool, hot tub and garage parking.

Friendly neighborhood, nearby shopping plaza and restaurants. 45 minutes from Disneyland. Hiking/walking in nearby parks, Mission San Juan Capistrano, whale watching, ferry to Catalina Island, and 15 minute drive to Dana Point.

$200

Three days, two nights at Mountain Shadows Townhouse at Incline Village, North Lake Tahoe.

Fully furnished townhouse sleeps 8.

$140 cleaning fee to donor is required.

$45

Private tour and picnic lunch for up to 4 people at Goatlandia animal sanctuary in Sebastopol.

$10

Four free admission passes to the Charles M. Shulz museum located at 2301 Hardies Lane.

$20

$50

Private wine tasting at Inman Family Wines for up to four guests.

$50

The Artisan Tasting Flight features tastes of St. Francis' exceptional, small-production Artisan wines.

$50

Includes free bottle of RRV Pinot Noir

$50

Taste through a guided educational flight of Three Sticks estate chardonnays and pinot noirs. Learn about their historic Adobe home and portfolio of Sonoma County vineyard sites during this private experience.

$50

$20

$20

Handmade by By Grace Children's Home in Kenya

$25

Handmade by By Grace Children's Home in Kenya

$50

ITEM NOT PICTURED ON DISPLAY TABLES

Special wine and food pairing focusing on the wineries small-production, limited release wines, including Kendall Jackson collection.

Certificate provided at close of auction.

