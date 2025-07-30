Amberations Inc
20th Fall Festival Sponsorship
2345 Amber Rd
Marietta, NY 13110, USA
Event Sponsor
$2,500
Your logo and company name prominently displayed at the main tent as event sponsor
Your logo displayed on signage in each area at the event
Your company listed prominently as event sponsor on all flyers at the event
Your company listed prominently as event sponsor in the newsletter leading up to the event and the one following.*
A table spot in the vendor tent.
Vendor Tent Sponsor
$800
Vendor tent named for your company with a sign. I.e. “Yourname” Vendor Tent.
Your logo displayed as vendor tent sponsor on all flyers at the event.
Your company listed as Vendor Tent Sponsor in newsletters leading up to and after the event.*
A table spot in the vendor tent.
Pavilion Music Sponsor
$1,100
Pavilion named for your company with a sign. i.e. “Yourname” Pavilion Stage
Your logo displayed as pavilion stage sponsor on all flyers at the event
Your company listed as Pavilion Stage Sponsor in newsletters leading up to and after the event.*
A table spot in the vendor tent.
Food Sponsor
$500
Your company name and/or logo displayed prominently at the food area.
Your logo or company name displayed on the posted menus
Your company listed as food sponsor in newsletters leading up to and after the event.*
Duck Race Sponsor
$250
Your company name or logo displayed where ducks are sold - on our website and at our main tent.
Your company mentioned during the livestream of the duck race on Facebook.
Your company listed as duck race sponsor in newsletters leading up to and after the event.*
Barn Activities Sponsor
$150
Your company name or logo displayed on the barn activity signs
Your company listed as activity sponsor in newsletters leading up to and after the event.*
Visionary Sponsor
$100
Your company or logo listed as a visionary sponsor on signage at the event.
Your company logo and/or account featured on social media (FB & IG).
Your company logo and/or account featured on our website and in email marketing.
Opportunity to include your promotion materials in swag bags to the first 80 attendees and to all raffle prize and duck race winners.
