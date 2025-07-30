20th Fall Festival Sponsorship

2345 Amber Rd

Marietta, NY 13110, USA

Event Sponsor
$2,500
  • Your logo and company name prominently displayed at the main tent as event sponsor
  • Your logo displayed on signage in each area at the event
  • Your company listed prominently as event sponsor on all flyers at the event
  • Your company listed prominently as event sponsor in the newsletter leading up to the event and the one following.*
  • A table spot in the vendor tent.
Vendor Tent Sponsor
$800
  • Vendor tent named for your company with a sign. I.e. “Yourname” Vendor Tent.
  • Your logo displayed as vendor tent sponsor on all flyers at the event. 
  • Your company listed as Vendor Tent Sponsor in newsletters leading up to and after the event.*
  • A table spot in the vendor tent.
Pavilion Music Sponsor
$1,100
  • Pavilion named for your company with a sign. i.e. “Yourname” Pavilion Stage
  • Your logo displayed as pavilion stage sponsor on all flyers at the event
  • Your company listed as Pavilion Stage Sponsor in newsletters leading up to and after the event.*
  • A table spot in the vendor tent.
Food Sponsor
$500
  • Your company name and/or logo displayed prominently at the food area.
  • Your logo or company name displayed on the posted menus
  • Your company listed as food sponsor in newsletters leading up to and after the event.*
Duck Race Sponsor
$250
  • Your company name or logo displayed where ducks are sold - on our website and at our main tent.
  • Your company mentioned during the livestream of the duck race on Facebook.
  • Your company listed as duck race sponsor in newsletters leading up to and after the event.*
Barn Activities Sponsor
$150
  • Your company name or logo displayed on the barn activity signs
  • Your company listed as activity sponsor in newsletters leading up to and after the event.*
Visionary Sponsor
$100
  • Your company or logo listed as a visionary sponsor on signage at the event.
  • Your company logo and/or account featured on social media (FB & IG).
  • Your company logo and/or account featured on our website and in email marketing. 
  • Opportunity to include your promotion materials in swag bags to the first 80 attendees and to all raffle prize and duck race winners.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing