Fall Festival Vendor Spots

About this event
Since this is a fundraiser and a large portion of our proceeds come from food, drinks and baked goods, we will not be welcoming ready-to-eat food vendors. If you have a question or concern regarding this, please reach out to [email protected]. This is a family friendly event. We reserve the right to refuse vendors that detract from or oppose our message or detract from the event.
Since this is a fundraiser and a large portion of our proceeds come from food, drinks and baked goods, we will not be welcoming ready-to-eat food vendors. If you have a question or concern regarding this, please reach out to [email protected]. This is a family friendly event. We reserve the right to refuse vendors that detract from or oppose our message or detract from the event.
Since this is a fundraiser and a large portion of our proceeds come from food, drinks and baked goods, we will not be welcoming ready-to-eat food vendors. If you have a question or concern regarding this, please reach out to [email protected]. This is a family friendly event. We reserve the right to refuse vendors that detract from or oppose our message or detract from the event.
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