A sketch of a pumpkin and autumn leaves are in the foreground against a blurred orange background with the words "VENDOR SPACE" written in white.
Amberations Inc

Hosted by

Amberations Inc

About this event

Fall Festival Vendor Spots

2223 Amber Rd

Marietta, NY 13110, USA

BYO Tent
$30


  • BYO tent spots are roughly 10’ x 10’. You will need to provide all of your own set-up: tent, table, etc. Please bring weights for your tent to prevent tents from turning into kites if it is windy. (red) If 6 spots indicated in the picture (see main description) fill, we can move on to other open spaces back at the barn or on the basketball court.
  • Set-Up will be from 11am-12:30pm. Please move vehicles out of the parking lot by 12:40pm.
  • Event runs from 1pm-5pm
  • Please bring an item or basket to donate for a raffle prize. We would prefer to have one of your items but if that isn’t possible, please bring something else. Make sure to include one of your business cards or other info about your business. Winners want to know about you!
  • We will be having a vendor passport card again to encourage visitors to visit all of your booths.

Since this is a fundraiser and a large portion of our proceeds come from food, drinks and baked goods, we will not be welcoming ready-to-eat food vendors. If you have a question or concern regarding this, please reach out to [email protected]. This is a family friendly event. We reserve the right to refuse vendors that detract from or oppose our message or detract from the event.

  • We will do our best to include vendor information in social media posts & stories and FB event information. We appreciate it if you share our event as well. 
  • Spaces are $30
  • No Refunds
Pavilion Space
$30
  • Pavilion spots (orange in the picture in the main description) are roughly 8' x 8'. If the pavilion spots fill, we will move onto the lower tent space (striped). 
  • If you need a table and chairs, please use the next option.
  • Set-Up will be from 11am-12:30pm. Please move vehicles out of the parking lot by 12:40pm.
  • Event runs from 1pm-5pm
  • Please bring an item or basket to donate for a raffle prize. We would prefer to have one of your items but if that isn’t possible, please bring something else. Make sure to include one of your business cards or other info about your business. Winners want to know about you!
  • We will be having a vendor passport card again to encourage visitors to visit all of your booths.

Since this is a fundraiser and a large portion of our proceeds come from food, drinks and baked goods, we will not be welcoming ready-to-eat food vendors. If you have a question or concern regarding this, please reach out to [email protected]. This is a family friendly event. We reserve the right to refuse vendors that detract from or oppose our message or detract from the event.

  • We will do our best to include vendor information in social media posts & stories and FB event information. We appreciate it if you share our event as well. 
  • Spaces are $30
  • No Refunds
Pavilion Spot with Table and (2) Chairs
$40
  • Pavilion spots (orange in the picture in the main description) are roughly 8' x 8'. If the pavilion spots fill, we will move onto the lower tent space (striped). 
  • This option includes a folding table and two chairs.
  • Set-Up will be from 11am-12:30pm. Please move vehicles out of the parking lot by 12:40pm.
  • Event runs from 1pm-5pm
  • Please bring an item or basket to donate for a raffle prize. We would prefer to have one of your items but if that isn’t possible, please bring something else. Make sure to include one of your business cards or other info about your business. Winners want to know about you!
  • We will be having a vendor passport card again to encourage visitors to visit all of your booths.

Since this is a fundraiser and a large portion of our proceeds come from food, drinks and baked goods, we will not be welcoming ready-to-eat food vendors. If you have a question or concern regarding this, please reach out to [email protected]. This is a family friendly event. We reserve the right to refuse vendors that detract from or oppose our message or detract from the event.

  • We will do our best to include vendor information in social media posts & stories and FB event information. We appreciate it if you share our event as well. 
  • Spaces are $30
  • No Refunds
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