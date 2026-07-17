Fall Festival Vendor Spots

BYO tent spots are roughly 10’ x 10’. You will need to provide all of your own set-up: tent, table, etc. Please bring weights for your tent to prevent tents from turning into kites if it is windy. (red) If 6 spots indicated in the picture (see main description) fill, we can move on to other open spaces back at the barn or on the basketball court.

Set-Up will be from 11am-12:30pm. Please move vehicles out of the parking lot by 12:40pm.

Event runs from 1pm-5pm

Please bring an item or basket to donate for a raffle prize. We would prefer to have one of your items but if that isn’t possible, please bring something else. Make sure to include one of your business cards or other info about your business. Winners want to know about you!