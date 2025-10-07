Durham PTA

Hosted by

Durham PTA

About this event

Fall Festival Volunteers & Donations

Wristband Distribution
Free

- Wednesday October 29th - 8:15 - 8:45am OR

- Thursday October 30th - 8:15 - 8:45am OR

- Friday October 31st - 8:15 - 8:45am

Distribute wristband to students during school first hours on one of these days:

Balloon Arch Prep
Free

- Thursday October 30th - 6:15pm - 8:00pm

Help setting up the Ballon Arch the day prior to the event:

Festival Setup
Free

- Friday October 31st - 2:45 - 4:30pm

Assist in setting up for Fall Festival:
We will be setting up the game tables, a pumpkin patch, general decor, registration booth, food store and spirit wear store.

Diagonal Alley Prep
Free

- Thursday October 30th - 6:15pm - 8:00pm

Help setting up the Diagonal Alley Games & Decor Arch the day prior to the event:

Trunk or Treat
Free

- Friday October 31st - 4:15 - 8:00pm

Decorate and bring your car to school grounds for Trunk or Treat with the kids.

Assist Raffle Ticket Sale
Free

- Friday October 31st - 4:15 - 8:00pm

Assist selling the Raffle Tickets

Assist Tickets Sales & Registration desk
Free

- Friday October 31st - 4:15 - 8:00pm

Assist registering guests

Balloon Art
Free

- Friday October 31st - 4:15pm - 8:00pm

Do Balloon Art During the event:

Henna Art
Free

- Friday October 31st - 4:15pm - 8:00pm

Do Henna Art During the event

Face Painting
Free

- Friday October 31st - 4:15pm - 8:00pm
Do Face Painting During the event

Spirit Shop Sales
Free

- Friday October 31st - 4:15pm - 8:00pm

Help Spirit Wear Shop during the event

Food Shop Sales
Free

- Friday October 31st - 4:15pm - 8:00pm

Help Food Shop during the event

Event Photography
Free

- Friday October 31st - 4:15pm - 8:00pm

Take pictures of the event to be used in school material later.

Pumpkin Train Ticket Sale
Free

- Friday October 31st - 4:15pm - 8:00pm

Help Sales and organization for the Train Ride

Giant Slide Supervision
Free

- Friday October 31st - 4:15pm - 8:00pm
Help HS Volunteers keep the Giant Slide ride safe for the kids

Fall Bubble House Supervision
Free

- Friday October 31st - 4:15pm - 8:00pm

Help HS Volunteers keep the Bubble House ride safe for the kids

Donate Pumpking for decoration
$10

Donate Pumpkins to be used in the event decoration

Donate Bay Hales
$30

Donate Bay Hales to be used in the event decoration

Donate Harry potter Decoration
$20

Donate HP decor to be used in the Diagonal Alley

Donate Bag of Candies
$25

Donate candies to be distributed to students who play games or do Trunk or Treat

Donate Juice
$20

Donate Juice to be sold at the food shop

Donate Water
$10

Donate water to be sold at the food shop

Donate Snacks
$15

Donate snacks to be sold at the food shop

Donate Soda
$10

Donate Soda to be sold at the food shop

Donate Raffle Prize
$100

We will be selling raffle tickets. We are looking for great prizes, like chromebooks, airPods, and depending on the donations even better prizes!

Want to be a Sponsor?
Free

We will advertise your business in our social media, website, newsletter, during the event and flyers.

Access:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/fall-festival-donations-4

or contact us:
[email protected]

