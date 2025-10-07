Fall Festival Volunteers & Donations

Hosted by
About this event
- Wednesday October 29th - 8:15 - 8:45am OR
- Thursday October 30th - 8:15 - 8:45am OR
- Friday October 31st - 8:15 - 8:45am
Distribute wristband to students during school first hours on one of these days:
- Thursday October 30th - 6:15pm - 8:00pm
Help setting up the Ballon Arch the day prior to the event:
- Friday October 31st - 2:45 - 4:30pm
Assist in setting up for Fall Festival:
We will be setting up the game tables, a pumpkin patch, general decor, registration booth, food store and spirit wear store.
- Thursday October 30th - 6:15pm - 8:00pm
Help setting up the Diagonal Alley Games & Decor Arch the day prior to the event:
- Friday October 31st - 4:15 - 8:00pm
Decorate and bring your car to school grounds for Trunk or Treat with the kids.
- Friday October 31st - 4:15 - 8:00pm
Assist selling the Raffle Tickets
- Friday October 31st - 4:15 - 8:00pm
Assist registering guests
- Friday October 31st - 4:15pm - 8:00pm
Do Balloon Art During the event:
- Friday October 31st - 4:15pm - 8:00pm
Do Henna Art During the event
- Friday October 31st - 4:15pm - 8:00pm
Do Face Painting During the event
- Friday October 31st - 4:15pm - 8:00pm
Help Spirit Wear Shop during the event
- Friday October 31st - 4:15pm - 8:00pm
Help Food Shop during the event
- Friday October 31st - 4:15pm - 8:00pm
Take pictures of the event to be used in school material later.
- Friday October 31st - 4:15pm - 8:00pm
Help Sales and organization for the Train Ride
- Friday October 31st - 4:15pm - 8:00pm
Help HS Volunteers keep the Giant Slide ride safe for the kids
- Friday October 31st - 4:15pm - 8:00pm
Help HS Volunteers keep the Bubble House ride safe for the kids
Donate Pumpkins to be used in the event decoration
Donate Bay Hales to be used in the event decoration
Donate HP decor to be used in the Diagonal Alley
Donate candies to be distributed to students who play games or do Trunk or Treat
Donate Juice to be sold at the food shop
Donate water to be sold at the food shop
Donate snacks to be sold at the food shop
Donate Soda to be sold at the food shop
We will be selling raffle tickets. We are looking for great prizes, like chromebooks, airPods, and depending on the donations even better prizes!
We will advertise your business in our social media, website, newsletter, during the event and flyers.
Access:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/fall-festival-donations-4
or contact us:
[email protected]
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!