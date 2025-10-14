Durham PTA

Fall Festival Wristbands Sale

40292 Leslie St

Fremont, CA 94538, USA

Event Date - Wristband
$30

Enjoy access to all games, activities like face painting, henna and quidditch race and excluding Train Ride, Slide and bubble.

Tickets
$1

At the event

4 ticket for $1.

Every game has a different number of tickets needed to participate.

LABUBU - Raffle Ticket
$1

Single Raffle Ticket.
Every Raffle has a different number of tickets needed to participate.

Apple Airpod - Raffle Tickets
$10

10 Raffle Tickets.
Every Raffle has a different number of tickets needed to participate.

5 Raffle Tickets
$5

5 Raffle Tickets.
Good for:
Bay Area Discovery Museum
American Conservatory Ticket
The Tech Interactive Tickets
Oakland Zoo Pass
Bridge Solid Fit Personal Training

2 Raffle Tickets
$2

5 Raffle Tickets.
Good for:
The Coder School Gift Bag
Ice Cream Gift Card
KidTopia Tickets
Madeup Theater Tickets

