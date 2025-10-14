Fall Festival Wristbands Sale

Hosted by
Enjoy access to all games, activities like face painting, henna and quidditch race and excluding Train Ride, Slide and bubble.
At the event
4 ticket for $1.
Every game has a different number of tickets needed to participate.
Single Raffle Ticket.
Every Raffle has a different number of tickets needed to participate.
10 Raffle Tickets.
5 Raffle Tickets.
Good for:
Bay Area Discovery Museum
American Conservatory Ticket
The Tech Interactive Tickets
Oakland Zoo Pass
Bridge Solid Fit Personal Training
5 Raffle Tickets.
Good for:
The Coder School Gift Bag
Ice Cream Gift Card
KidTopia Tickets
Madeup Theater Tickets
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!