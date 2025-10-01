Fall Fiesta: Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Handmade pumpkin crafted by ‘Burlap Fancy’ maker & Castle Island Grandmother, to decorate your door or mantle this fall!
Made with burlap, twine, & patterned yellow fabric with bees and flowers.
Pick up in-person at Castle Island or shipped (cost of shipping not included).
VIRTUAL ONLY
Ceramic Salt Cellar by Maine potter, Ceramics by Elaine!
Vintage-style shutter accented with autumn leaves, berries, and a burlap bow. Perfect farmhouse touch for your porch, entryway, or wall this season!
Crafted by ‘Burlap Fancy’ maker & Castle Island Grandmother, Elena.
Family friendly farm items from June Farms!
June Farms is a peaceful farm located in New York’s Upper Hudson Valley. We are often referred to as a “gentleman’s farm” because we do not profit from the sale of our animals or crops. Rather, we aim to be a safe haven for our heritage-breed animals, which are the ones that predate factory farming – the same breeds raised by our ancestors centuries ago.
Our mission is to serve as a joyful and fun sanctuary for all of our heritage breed farm animals and the guests who come to visit them.
VIRTUAL ONLY
Rae Dunn Artisan Collection planters. Grow, Plant, Flourish.
VIRTUAL ONLY
Rapid Boil Chrome on Solid Copper.
Simplex Patent 400709–402190
REGd No786743 made in England.
A clothespin photo display frame filled with scratch off lottery tickets - your chance to support our cause AND win BIG!
Metal, Ceramic & Glass Cake Display with Cover; 17” square.
This pair of throw pillows are handcrafted by Abby Kirkman, a modern quilter based in upstate New York. Abby Kirkman Quilts was established in 2016 with the goal of providing quality handmade items that people love to have in their homes and use every day! AKQ’s quilts, totes, pillows, pouches, and wearables are modern, uniquely quilted and made of high-quality materials. The products include fresh and distinctive designs, lots of color and often reflect my love of the Northeast and my adopted home state.
AKQ products can be found at various markets and small businesses throughout the region!
'Looking Deeply': 2 color Silkscreen print, matted.
About the artist:
Scrap has widely participated in creative projects and exhibitions for over 2 decades,
with solo exhibitions at the John Davis Gallery in Hudson, NY (2016/2018), and group shows
at the Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center in MD (2025), Schweinfurth Art Center in
Auburn, NY (2021/2022), Upsteam Gallery NY (2021), Ely Center for Contemporary Art in New Haven, CT (2019), Dorsky Museum at SUNY New Paltz (2019), and the Kirkland Art Center in Clinton, NY (2018). MFA, 2008 Mount Royal School of Art, Maryland Institute College of Art.
Ms. Wrenn received a Hemera Foundation Tending Space Fellowship in 2014 that coincided
with her moving her studio from Brooklyn, NY to the Hudson Valley, and allowed her to begin
Zen training with Zen Mountain Monastery residency. They have taught at Marist College
(2014-2024), Pace Univeristy (2016), and Russell Sage College (2023-present), directed artist residencies at chaNorth (2015), and work with children and youth in various community mindfulness and creative expression programs. Current workspace is at the Albany Barn.
Artist residencies have included the Saltonstall Foundation for the Arts (Ithaca, NY, 2013/
18/23), the Vermont Studio Center (Johnson, VT, 2013), I-Park (East Haddam, CT, 2005),
Soaring Gardens Artists' Retreat (PA, 2005/2015), Arts@Renaissance (Brooklyn, 2012), and
NYC chashama studios (40 Worth St. 2004-5, & Brooklyn Army Terminal B 2013-15).
They published several essays, books, and articles as contributions to exhibition catalogues,
conference proceedings, and magazines-- in addition to limited edition photography books.
Handmade, queen-sized, patchwork quilt. Made by Castle Island Great-Grandparent and artist, Janet Crawford.
96” (8 ft.) x 97 1/2”
Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones - Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C Lossless Audio, Apple & Android Compatibility, Up to 40 Hours Battery Life - Black
Cartier Marcello Leather Lambskin Handbag.
Gourmet meat, cheese, snacks, and sweets by Delicious California.
Founded by Artist Ewen Macaulay, Delicious California was born through Ewen's love for the Californian surf/lifestyle, graphic art and his eternal search for the best fitting t-shirt ever!
Authenticated Gucci purse with dust bag.
A mix of fresh and processed goods from Lant Hill Farm!
Lant Hill Farm, run by a Castle Island grandparent, who farms the land and manages his animals through the practices of sustainable agriculture. This includes a variety of organic and holistic farming techniques that support biodiversity and encourage the continued health of the local ecosystem.
https://www.lanthill.com/country-life/
Sun Catcher Farm raises Cascade Farmstead sheep. We practice management intensive grazing on pastures throughout Albany county. These are resilient, beautiful sheep, adaptable and sturdy. They thrive on pastures unsuitable for other grazing groups, allowing us to renovate these fields without machines or external inputs.
We have our sheepskins tanned locally at Vermont Natural Tannery where they utilize a plant-based, non-toxic tanning method.
https://www.vermontnaturaltannery.com/
Spend a day exploring all the Saratoga Race Track has to offer!
2 club house seats 2 rows from the very the top - the view is terrific! Bar, betting and eating all in one place!
Whether bidding on your favorite horse (the louder you cheer, the faster your horse will run!) or experiencing a bird's-eye view of the horses' morning training sessions from the Whitney Viewing Stand, it is sure to be a day to remember!
2 Tickets (seats located in section G, row K, seats 1 & 2) for a Wednesday in August TBD depending on 2026 Track Schedule, physical tickets will be available by May.
*Make sure to wear your best hat!
JoAnna Scaramuzzo (Jo Scari) is a NYS licensed funeral director, with a decade of professional commitment to easing the burden for families.
This consultation is a unique opportunity to receive a one-hour private virtual consultation with Jo. Experience compassionate, knowledgeable guidance for individuals and families who wish to plan ahead or who have immediate questions about end-of-life care and funeral arrangements. With clear information, thoughtful planning support, and a compassionate perspective to help you make informed decisions about one of life's most important transitions.
Experience the luxuriously scenic, World Travel Award winning accommodations of Los Establos Boutique Resort!
Your choice of a 7-10 night stay, of up to 3 rooms (double occupancy)!
Choose Daily Adventures including Zip-Lining in the Rainforest! Spa Treatments! Tropical Birdwatching! Rum Tasting! River Rafting! Hiking to the Lost Falls! And More!
*Winner responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive supplement of $165 (+tax & service) per person, per night. (Additional surcharge of $25 per person/night apply during peak dates: Dec. 21-Jan 3. & Feb. 1-24)
