Fall Fiesta: Silent Auction

Spend a day exploring all the Saratoga Race Track has to offer!





2 club house seats 2 rows from the very the top - the view is terrific! Bar, betting and eating all in one place!





Whether bidding on your favorite horse (the louder you cheer, the faster your horse will run!) or experiencing a bird's-eye view of the horses' morning training sessions from the Whitney Viewing Stand, it is sure to be a day to remember!





2 Tickets (seats located in section G, row K, seats 1 & 2) for a Wednesday in August TBD depending on 2026 Track Schedule, physical tickets will be available by May.

*Make sure to wear your best hat!