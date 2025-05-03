Fall Football Week 1 Registration

Members can register themselves and up to 4 guests for free. Registration includes complimentary food and beverages. We kindly accept donations to offset our costs.
KHouse Parking
free
They are made available based on the K Club priority ranking system. Occasionally, we have parking passes for individual games. When members cannot attend a game, they donate them back to us.
Letterwinner Season Tailgate Package
$100
This 7-game tailgate package is offered for K Club members who already have parking passes at the KHouse and want a tailgate tent, chairs, and cooler to be setup near their parking spot. This perk requires requires a $1500 donation in the 2025 calendar year. This add-on is priced at 25% of the cost of companies providing this service at the stadium.
Setup and Cleanup Included
On-Site Concierge
One (1) 10x10 Tent
One (1) 6-Foot Table with Linen
Five (5) Chairs
One (1) 120-Quart Cooler with Ice
Inquire about food and non-alcoholic beverage packages from local restaurants that can be added to and delivered to the tailgate.
K Club Elite Season Tailgate Package
free
Exclusive Outdoor Tailgate Spot for UK Hall of Famers and honorees.
Setup and Cleanup Included
On-Site Concierge
One (1) 20x20 Tent
Three (3) 6-Foot Tables with Linens
Twenty (20) Chairs
Three (3) Cocktail Tables
Four (4) 120-Quart Coolers with Ice
One (1) 43-Inch TV & Service
Commemorative Knob Creek Bottle
$50
Commemorative Makers Bourbon Bottle
$50
K Club Emerald Sponsor Tent – Exclusive Opportunity for 2025
$1,000
Only companies with emerald level status are eligible to purchase a tent for all seven home games. This exclusive sponsorship offers unparalleled access, convenience, visibility and engagement with the K Club’s mission-driven initiatives.
Contact the K Club today to learn more about sponsorship details and how your support can make a meaningful impact.
Setup and Cleanup Included
On-Site Concierge
One (1) 20x20 Tent
Three (3) 6-Foot Tables with Linens
Twenty (20) Chairs
Three (3) Cocktail Tables
Four (4) 120-Quart Coolers with Ice
One (1) 43-Inch TV & Service
Indoor Table Reservation
$50
Tables have 8 chairs and are able to be reserved in the upstairs Phil Greer Room.
Game Tickets
free
Members donate extra tickets back to the club that are made available for our nonprofit partners and members. Enter the email linked to your Ticketmaster account. The tickets will be transferred there.
