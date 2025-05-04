Fall Football Week 3 Registration

Members can register themselves and up to 4 guests for free. Registration includes complimentary food and beverages. We kindly accept donations to offset our costs.
Letterwinner Season Tailgate Package
$100
This 7-game tailgate package is offered for K Club members who already have parking passes at the KHouse and want a tailgate tent, chairs, and cooler to be setup near their parking spot. This perk requires requires a $1500 donation in the 2025 calendar year. This add-on is priced at 25% of the cost of companies providing this service at the stadium.
Setup and Cleanup Included
On-Site Concierge
-----
One (1) 10x10 Tent
One (1) 6-Foot Table with Linen
Five (5) Chairs
One (1) 120-Quart Cooler with Ice
Inquire about food and non-alcoholic beverage packages from local restaurants that can be added to and delivered to the tailgate.
K Club Elite Season Tailgate Package
free
Exclusive Outdoor Tailgate Spot for UK Hall of Famers and honorees.
Setup and Cleanup Included
On-Site Concierge
-----
One (1) 20x20 Tent
Three (3) 6-Foot Tables with Linens
Twenty (20) Chairs
Three (3) Cocktail Tables
Four (4) 120-Quart Coolers with Ice
One (1) 43-Inch TV & Service
KHouse Parking
free
They are made available based on the K Club priority ranking system. Occasionally, we have parking passes for individual games. When members cannot attend a game, they donate them back to us.
Commemorative Knob Creek Bottle
$50
Commemorative Makers Bourbon Bottle
$50
K Club Emerald Sponsor Tent – Exclusive Opportunity for 2025
$1,000
Only companies with emerald level status are eligible to purchase a tent for all seven home games. This exclusive sponsorship offers unparalleled access, convenience, visibility and engagement with the K Club’s mission-driven initiatives.
Contact the K Club today to learn more about sponsorship details and how your support can make a meaningful impact.
Setup and Cleanup Included
On-Site Concierge
-----
One (1) 20x20 Tent
Three (3) 6-Foot Tables with Linens
Twenty (20) Chairs
Three (3) Cocktail Tables
Four (4) 120-Quart Coolers with Ice
One (1) 43-Inch TV & Service
