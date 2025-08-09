Tree of Life Farm

Hosted by

Tree of Life Farm

About this event

Fall Foraging in Texas: An Introduction to Edible Mushrooms & Plants

Ravenna

Texas

Single Pass for One Participant
$90

Address:

Address will be provided in an order confirmation email once your purchase is completed.

Tickets and Liability

To attend, all participants must purchase a pass in advance. Upon arrival at the event, you will be required to sign our Liability Waiver & Release Agreement.


Refund Policy

We offer full refunds for tickets requested up to two weeks before the event starts, which is October 12th. Please note that we will be unable to issue any refunds for cancellations made after this date.

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