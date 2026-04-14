Fall Forum 2026: Transforming Together

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About this event
General Admission to Fall Forum Sat, November 7 and Sun, November 8, AND Evening Reception/Silent Auction on November 7. Continental breakfast and lunch included.
The Reception and Silent Auction will take place from 6-9 PM at the San Mateo Senior Center, 2645 Alameda de las Pulgas, San Mateo. Dinner Included.
General Admission to Fall Forum Sat, November 7 and Sun, November 8, AND Evening Reception/Silent Auction on November 7. Continental breakfast and lunch included.
The Reception and Silent Auction will take place from 6-9 PM at the San Mateo Senior Center, 2645 Alameda de las Pulgas, San Mateo.Dinner Included.
We are merging our annual event with the Fall Forum reception this year (free for Fall Forum registrants).
Join us for an evening of wine, words, and winning bids as we celebrate the work of our educational community.
The Reception and Silent Auction will take place from 6-9 PM at the San Mateo Senior Center, 2645 Alameda de las Pulgas, San Mateo. Dinner Included.
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