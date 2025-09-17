Fall Fun Fair

5350 E University Ave

Indianapolis, IN 46219, USA

General Admission
free

Grants entry to the event with access to activities, games, and Reading with a Witch. Includes free beverages.

Cauldrons & Canvas Class Age Group 5-8
$20

Class begins at 10 a.m. and lasts for approximately one hour. Ticket includes all supplies to complete an 11" x 14" painting, a cookie, and juice. This age group requires a parent helper be present throughout the class.

Cauldrons & Canvas Class Age Group 9-13
$20

Class begins at 12 p.m. and lasts for approximately one hour. Ticket includes all supplies to complete an 11" x 14" painting, a cookie, and juice.

