Fall Fun Raiser

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Ticket include beer, wine, and food throughout the evening. Spirits will also be available.
Make a standout impact with our highest sponsorship level. Diamond Sponsors receive premier visibility, a full table for 10 guests, preferred placement, and top-tier recognition before, during, and after the event.
Show strong community leadership with a prominent sponsorship that offers excellent visibility and meaningful recognition across event materials, advertising, and digital platforms, plus 6 event tickets.
Support the event in a significant way while gaining valuable exposure for your business or organization. Platinum Sponsors receive 4 tickets and recognition across key event and promotional materials.
Be part of the event in a meaningful and visible way. Gold Sponsors receive 2 tickets and recognition across event materials, signage, and post-event promotions.
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