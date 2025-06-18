Fall Fundraiser 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Wilmington, DE 19809, USA
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
A table seats 8 people. Opportunity to include your branded items or business cards in the gift bags distributed to all guests.
1 table to seat 8 guests. Verbal recognition and opportunity to speak at the event. QR code at guests tables that will link directly to your website. Opportunity to include your branded items or business cards in the gift bags distributed to all guests. Signage at the event, recognition on our website, social media and newsletters.
6 tickets. QR code at guests tables that will link directly to your website. Opportunity to include your branded items or business cards in the gift bags distributed to all guests. Signage at the event, recognition on our website, social media and newsletters.
4 tickets. Opportunity to include your branded items or business cards in the gift bags distributed to all guests. Signage at the event, recognition on our website, social media and newsletters.
2 tickets. Opportunity to include your branded items or business cards in the gift bags distributed to all guests. Signage at the event, recognition on our website, social media and newsletters.
1 ticket. Opportunity to include your branded items or business cards in the gift bags distributed to all guests. Signage at the event, recognition on our website, social media and newsletters.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!