Enjoy a full vegan buffet with dessert, beer/ wine/ non-alcoholic drinks, live entertainment, and a silent auction. Explore information stations where you can interact with and learn about the animals, plus shop at our thrift store. Children under 12 attend free. Tickets are $45.00, available online and onsite.
Join us for both our Fall Fundraiser on 10/26 and our ThanksLiving potluck with special guest speaker, Gene Baur (Featuring Gene Baur, Farm Sanctuary co-founder and world-renowned vegan and farm animal advocate), on 11/8. Get a discounted rate when you purchase tickets for both events! NOTE: ThanksLiving tickets are limited to the first 300 participants and are for sale in advance/online only.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!