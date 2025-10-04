🎃 Fall Herb & Pumpkin Planter Workshop 🌿🐓

I, the undersigned volunteer (“Participant”), hereby agree to participate in activities at Groundwork Sanctuary, Inc.,

including but not limited to working with and around farm animals, equines, agricultural equipment, tools, and

engaging in general farm/agritourism activities. I acknowledge and understand that participation involves inherent

risks, which may include, but are not limited to: Interaction with large and small animals that may behave unpredictably; use of farm equipment, tools, and machinery; uneven terrain, mud, manure, and other natural conditions; risks of slips, trips, falls, bites, kicks, scratches, allergic reactions, or zoonotic diseases; and

weather-related hazards including heat, sun exposure, wind, rain, and lightning.

Florida Agritourism Liability Notice – Florida Statutes § 570.88–89

WARNING: Under Florida law, an agritourism operator is not liable for injury or death of, or damage or loss to, a

participant in an agritourism activity conducted at this agritourism location, if such injury, death, damage, or loss

results from the inherent risks of the agritourism activity. Inherent risks of agritourism activities include, among others, risks of injury inherent to land, equipment, and animals, as well as the potential for you to act in a negligent manner that may contribute to your injury, death, damage, or loss. You are assuming the risk of participating in this agritourism

activity.

Florida Equine Activity Liability Notice – Florida Statutes § 773.01–06

WARNING: Under Florida law, an equine activity sponsor or equine professional is not liable for an injury to, or the

death of, a participant in equine activities resulting from the inherent risks of equine activities.

Assumption of Risk and Release of Liability

I, the undersigned participant, voluntarily assume all risks, known and unknown, associated with participation at

Groundwork Sanctuary, Inc. I agree to release, indemnify, and hold harmless Groundwork Sanctuary, Inc., its owners, officers, employees, agents, volunteers, and representatives from any and all claims, liabilities, demands, or causes of

action, arising out of or related to participation, whether caused by negligence or otherwise, except in

cases of gross negligence or intentional misconduct.

Medical Consent

In the event of a medical emergency, I authorize Groundwork Sanctuary, Inc. and its representatives to secure

necessary medical treatment for myself. I understand I am responsible for all medical expenses incurred.





📸

Media Release Notice









By attending this event, you grant Groundwork Sanctuary, Inc. permission to photograph or record you (and any accompanying minors) for use in social media, marketing, and educational materials.





No compensation will be provided. If you prefer not to be photographed, please let a staff member know at check-in.



