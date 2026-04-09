Fall Hybrid Weekend Intensive — October 2026

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About this event
Active Team Members only — those currently enrolled, graduates working toward credentialing, or credentialed through TILBC.
Open to all — students, graduates, and guests interested in biblical counseling training. Includes 3 training sessions + archived recordings.
Active Team Members only — those currently enrolled, graduates working toward credentialing, or credentialed through TILBC. Includes Thursday Special Session, Friday sessions + Saturday role-plays + archived recordings.
No one will be turned away for lack of funds. If the suggested donation is a hardship, give what you can and join us.
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