Truth in Love Fellowship

Hosted by

Truth in Love Fellowship

About this event

Fall Hybrid Weekend Intensive — October 2026

1340 W Smith St

Kent, WA 98032, USA

Thursday Special Training & Friday Sessions Only
$45

Active Team Members only — those currently enrolled, graduates working toward credentialing, or credentialed through TILBC.

Friday Training Sessions Only
$30

Open to all — students, graduates, and guests interested in biblical counseling training. Includes 3 training sessions + archived recordings.

Full Weekend
$60

Active Team Members only — those currently enrolled, graduates working toward credentialing, or credentialed through TILBC. Includes Thursday Special Session, Friday sessions + Saturday role-plays + archived recordings.

Pay What You Can
Pay what you can

No one will be turned away for lack of funds. If the suggested donation is a hardship, give what you can and join us.

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