Fall in Love with Dance Workshops

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Explore a fresh new West Coast Swing pattern while strengthening your fundamentals. Terra will guide you through the technique and timing to help you dance the move with confidence and style. (Beyond Beginner)
Take your dancing to the next level with a focus on body mechanics, connection, and control. Terra breaks down the “how” and “why” of great dancing to help you move with clarity and ease. (Beyond Beginner)
New to Two Step or want to feel more comfortable on the floor? Learn the basics of this classic country partner dance in a fun and welcoming environment. No partner needed—just bring your boots and a smile! (Beginner & Beyond Beginner)
Make a full day of it! Join us for all three workshops and enjoy a complimentary on-site lunch with your fellow dancers. Learn, connect, and fuel up in between sessions—perfect for anyone ready to dive deep and fall in love with dance all over again.
Money shouldn't prevent anyone from dancing. Choose a workshop and pay as much as you are able.
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