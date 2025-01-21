Show Your Love for the Rowayton Library

The Rowayton Library

Curated Creations (NEW Program)
$100
Sponsor an engaging workshop with Curated Creations, which provides the opportunity to learn how to create unique platters and grazing boards. With your sponsorship receive registration for one participant. *Adults only
Pink Rhubarb Program
$100
Sponsor a program led by Jane Moss of The Pink Rhubarb. Jane's events are always a crowd pleaser and always have a waiting list. With your sponsorship, receive registration for one participant. *3rd through 5th grades Learn more about The Pink Rhubarb here: https://thepinkrhubarb.com/.
Arts & Crafting Workshop for Tweens and Teens (NEW Program)
$75
Join fellow crafters for an after-school arts and craft workshop (possible activities include tie-dye, lettering, or screen printing). Your sponsorship will not only support future programming but you will receive registration for one participant. *4th through 8th grades.
Tween Book Club or Writing Workshop
$75
Do you have an avid reader or a budding author in the house? Sponsor a workshop to explore creative writing or hold a group book discussion and receive registration for one participant. *3rd through 6th grade
Movie w/ VIP Seating (NEW Program)
$50
Lights! Camera! Action! Sponsor a movie event at the Rowayton Library, and with your sponsorship, receive confirmed event registration and VIP seating for two attendees.
PJ & Stuffy Story time (NEW Program)
$50
What's better than story time? Story time in your pjs and with your best stuffy friend! Join us for a special Wednesday evening story time from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. With your sponsorship, receive registration for one participant and caregiver. *Ages 4 and under
Animal Embassy Program (Patron Favorite!)
$50
The Moose Room is always abuzz when we invite our furry, scaly, and four-legged friends to the Library. Sponsor a guaranteed - always a waitlist - program with Animal Embassy and receive confirmed registration for two participants. *3rd through 5th grade
Cubing Club (NEW Program)
$25
Join fellow cubers after-school to practice or learn new solving techniques and speed skills. Bring Your Own Cube - all levels are welcome! Sponsorship will guarantee registration for one participant for a single club date. Expected to take place on Friday afternoons from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. *4th through 8th grade
Knitting & Crochet Circle for Tweens and Teens (NEW Program)
$25
Join fellow knitters and crocheters after-school to practice or learn new skills. Bring your own project! Sponsorship will guarantee registration for one participant for a single club date. Expected to take place on Tuesday afternoons from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. *4th through 8th grade
DVD Series
$30
Your $30 donation will support the purchase of a dvd series for the Library's collection.
Audiobook
$25
Your $25 donation will support the purchase of an audiobook for the Library's collection.
Graphic Novel
$20
Your $20 donation will support the purchase of a graphic novel for the Library's collection.
Adult Book
$15
Your $15 donation will support the purchase of an adult fiction or nonfiction book for the Library's collection.
Picture or Chapter Book
$10
Your $10 donation will support the purchase of a picture or chapter book for the Library's collection.
Manga Title
$5
Your $5 donation will support the purchase of a manga title for the Library's new manga collection.
