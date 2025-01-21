Show Your Love for the Rowayton Library

Sponsor an engaging workshop with Curated Creations, which provides the opportunity to learn how to create unique platters and grazing boards. With your sponsorship receive registration for one participant.
*Adults only
Sponsor an engaging workshop with Curated Creations, which provides the opportunity to learn how to create unique platters and grazing boards. With your sponsorship receive registration for one participant.
*Adults only
Pink Rhubarb Program
$100
Sponsor a program led by Jane Moss of The Pink Rhubarb. Jane's events are always a crowd pleaser and always have a waiting list. With your sponsorship, receive registration for one participant.
*3rd through 5th grades
Learn more about The Pink Rhubarb here: https://thepinkrhubarb.com/.
Sponsor a program led by Jane Moss of The Pink Rhubarb. Jane's events are always a crowd pleaser and always have a waiting list. With your sponsorship, receive registration for one participant.
*3rd through 5th grades
Learn more about The Pink Rhubarb here: https://thepinkrhubarb.com/.
Arts & Crafting Workshop for Tweens and Teens (NEW Program)
$75
Join fellow crafters for an after-school arts and craft workshop (possible activities include tie-dye, lettering, or screen printing). Your sponsorship will not only support future programming but you will receive registration for one participant.
*4th through 8th grades.
Join fellow crafters for an after-school arts and craft workshop (possible activities include tie-dye, lettering, or screen printing). Your sponsorship will not only support future programming but you will receive registration for one participant.
*4th through 8th grades.
Tween Book Club or Writing Workshop
$75
Do you have an avid reader or a budding author in the house? Sponsor a workshop to explore creative writing or hold a group book discussion and receive registration for one participant.
*3rd through 6th grade
Do you have an avid reader or a budding author in the house? Sponsor a workshop to explore creative writing or hold a group book discussion and receive registration for one participant.
*3rd through 6th grade
Movie w/ VIP Seating (NEW Program)
$50
Lights! Camera! Action! Sponsor a movie event at the Rowayton Library, and with your sponsorship, receive confirmed event registration and VIP seating for two attendees.
Lights! Camera! Action! Sponsor a movie event at the Rowayton Library, and with your sponsorship, receive confirmed event registration and VIP seating for two attendees.
PJ & Stuffy Story time (NEW Program)
$50
What's better than story time? Story time in your pjs and with your best stuffy friend! Join us for a special Wednesday evening story time from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. With your sponsorship, receive registration for one participant and caregiver.
*Ages 4 and under
What's better than story time? Story time in your pjs and with your best stuffy friend! Join us for a special Wednesday evening story time from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. With your sponsorship, receive registration for one participant and caregiver.
*Ages 4 and under
Animal Embassy Program (Patron Favorite!)
$50
The Moose Room is always abuzz when we invite our furry, scaly, and four-legged friends to the Library. Sponsor a guaranteed - always a waitlist - program with Animal Embassy and receive confirmed registration for two participants.
*3rd through 5th grade
The Moose Room is always abuzz when we invite our furry, scaly, and four-legged friends to the Library. Sponsor a guaranteed - always a waitlist - program with Animal Embassy and receive confirmed registration for two participants.
*3rd through 5th grade
Cubing Club (NEW Program)
$25
Join fellow cubers after-school to practice or learn new solving techniques and speed skills. Bring Your Own Cube - all levels are welcome! Sponsorship will guarantee registration for one participant for a single club date. Expected to take place on Friday afternoons from 4:00 to 5:00 pm.
*4th through 8th grade
Join fellow cubers after-school to practice or learn new solving techniques and speed skills. Bring Your Own Cube - all levels are welcome! Sponsorship will guarantee registration for one participant for a single club date. Expected to take place on Friday afternoons from 4:00 to 5:00 pm.
*4th through 8th grade
Knitting & Crochet Circle for Tweens and Teens (NEW Program)
$25
Join fellow knitters and crocheters after-school to practice or learn new skills. Bring your own project! Sponsorship will guarantee registration for one participant for a single club date. Expected to take place on Tuesday afternoons from 4:00 to 5:00 pm.
*4th through 8th grade
Join fellow knitters and crocheters after-school to practice or learn new skills. Bring your own project! Sponsorship will guarantee registration for one participant for a single club date. Expected to take place on Tuesday afternoons from 4:00 to 5:00 pm.
*4th through 8th grade
DVD Series
$30
Your $30 donation will support the purchase of a dvd series for the Library's collection.
Your $30 donation will support the purchase of a dvd series for the Library's collection.
Audiobook
$25
Your $25 donation will support the purchase of an audiobook for the Library's collection.
Your $25 donation will support the purchase of an audiobook for the Library's collection.
Graphic Novel
$20
Your $20 donation will support the purchase of a graphic novel for the Library's collection.
Your $20 donation will support the purchase of a graphic novel for the Library's collection.
Adult Book
$15
Your $15 donation will support the purchase of an adult fiction or nonfiction book for the Library's collection.
Your $15 donation will support the purchase of an adult fiction or nonfiction book for the Library's collection.
Picture or Chapter Book
$10
Your $10 donation will support the purchase of a picture or chapter book for the Library's collection.
Your $10 donation will support the purchase of a picture or chapter book for the Library's collection.
Manga Title
$5
Your $5 donation will support the purchase of a manga title for the Library's new manga collection.
Your $5 donation will support the purchase of a manga title for the Library's new manga collection.
Add a donation for The Rowayton Library
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!