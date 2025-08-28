Fall in New England Tailgate 2025

West Point

NY 10996, USA

Adults (16+) Tailgate Ticket
$35

General Adult ticket.

Includes complete tailgate except lobster roll (sold as add on below).

Kids (16-) / Senior (65+) Tailgate Ticket
$18

Discounted ticket for Kids under 16 and for Seniors over 65.

Includes complete tailgate except lobster roll (sold as add on below).

Lobster Roll (only available with Tailgate Ticket purchase)
$18

Fresh, homemade lobster roll with buttered, toasted bun, just like you get up in Maine. Only available with purchase of Tailgate ticket.

Cadet Tailgate Ticket
Free

Free ticket for current Cadets.

Includes complete tailgate except lobster roll (sold as add on below).

Cadet Lobster Roll
$7

Only one lobster roll per Cadet at Cadet Lobster Roll Price

Optional Donation: Feed a Cadet!
$10

If you are interested in helping support feed the cadets you are welcome to make a donation. Thank you!

Add a donation for West Point Parents Club of MA

$

