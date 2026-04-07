Fall Into Giving

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About this event
Includes wine tasting and dinner
Includes a table for 8 and recognition in program and social media posts
Includes a table for 8, recognition in program and social media posts, a wine basket and party bus for 8 to/from event.
Includes 2 tables for 8, recognition in program and social media posts, a wine basket and party bus for 16 to/from event.
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