Axess Family Services

Hosted by

Axess Family Services

About this event

Fall Into Giving

1945 Mogadore Rd

Kent, OH 44240, USA

Admission
$75

Includes wine tasting and dinner

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,000

Includes a table for 8 and recognition in program and social media posts

Silver Sponsorship
$2,500

Includes a table for 8, recognition in program and social media posts, a wine basket and party bus for 8 to/from event.

Gold Sponsorship
$5,000

Includes 2 tables for 8, recognition in program and social media posts, a wine basket and party bus for 16 to/from event.

Donation - unable to attend
$100

Unable to attend the event, but still want to help the cause? Donate to the event!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!