Lasalle County Konnections

Hosted by

Lasalle County Konnections

About this event

Kinky Closet and Gear Community Swap

Community Pass Basic
$25

Includes

  • Event Access
  • 5 marketplace tokens ($25 Value)


Your ticket includes marketplace tokens used to purchase gear during the event. Tokens have no cash value outside the event. Unused tokens may not be redeemed for cash.

But sellers can get payout through the seller system.

Community Pass- Standard (Suggested)
$30

Includes

  • Event Access
  • 6 marketplace tokens ($30 Value)


Your ticket includes marketplace tokens used to purchase gear during the event. Tokens have no cash value outside the event. Unused tokens may not be redeemed for cash.

But sellers can get payout through the seller system.

Community Supporter Pass
$40

Includes

  • Event Access
  • 8 marketplace tokens ($40 Value)


Your ticket includes marketplace tokens used to purchase gear during the event. Tokens have no cash value outside the event. Unused tokens may not be redeemed for cash.

But sellers can get payout through the seller system.

Community Champion Pass
$50

Includes

  • Event Access
  • 10 marketplace tokens ($50 Value)
  • Support C.A.R.E Center development


Your ticket includes marketplace tokens used to purchase gear during the event. Tokens have no cash value outside the event. Unused tokens may not be redeemed for cash.

But sellers can get payout through the seller system.

Token Add On
$25

5 tokens

Small Token Pack
$10

2 tokens

Add a donation for Lasalle County Konnections

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!