eventClosed

Fall Movie Night Pre-Sales (Food) 2025

314 Lakeview Dr

Sugar Land, TX 77498

Family Combo item
Family Combo
$25

Comes with 1 pizza (1 topping - you get to choose your topping!), 4 drinks, 2 bags of popcorn, 4 glow-stick bracelets, and 1 light-up ball. You will make your topping and drink selections on the next page.

Deluxe Family Combo item
Deluxe Family Combo
$35

Comes with 2 pizzas (1 topping - you get to choose your topping!), 4 drinks, 2 popcorns, 8 glow-stick bracelets, and 1 light-up ball. You will make your topping and drink selections on the next page.

Hot Dog item
Hot Dog
$3

We will have condiments available: ketchup, mustard, relish.

Nachos item
Nachos
$4

We will have jalapeños available.

Gluten-Free Pizza (10" pizza) item
Gluten-Free Pizza (10" pizza)
$13

Gluten-Free pizzas are available ONLY through pre-orders and will not be sold separate on the day of the event. Please select your topping on the following page.

Popcorn item
Popcorn
$2
Pickle item
Pickle
$1
Coke item
Coke
$1
Sprite item
Sprite
$1
Diet Coke item
Diet Coke
$1
Water item
Water
$1
Capri Sun - Assorted Flavors item
Capri Sun - Assorted Flavors
$1
M&M's Peanut item
M&M's Peanut
$2
M&M's item
M&M's
$2
Milky Way item
Milky Way
$2
Snickers item
Snickers
$2
Twix item
Twix
$2
Skittles Original item
Skittles Original
$2
Skittles Tropical item
Skittles Tropical
$2
Skittles Wild Berry item
Skittles Wild Berry
$2
Skittles Sour item
Skittles Sour
$2
Starburst Original item
Starburst Original
$2
Starburst FaveREDs item
Starburst FaveREDs
$2
Dorito Ranch item
Dorito Ranch
$1
Fritos Chili Cheese item
Fritos Chili Cheese
$1
FunYuns item
FunYuns
$1
Lays BBQ item
Lays BBQ
$1
Fritos Twist item
Fritos Twist
$1
Lays Salt & Vinegar item
Lays Salt & Vinegar
$1
Cheetos Crunchy item
Cheetos Crunchy
$1
Cheetos Puffs item
Cheetos Puffs
$1
Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream item
Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream
$1
Sun Chips Harvest Cheddar item
Sun Chips Harvest Cheddar
$1

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing