A group of people in light blue t-shirts stand on a grassy field with an American flag and a stadium light in the background.
RyzAb0ve Fitness

Hosted by

RyzAb0ve Fitness

About this event

Fall Obstacle Challenge Registration

11611 N Community House Rd

Charlotte, NC 28277, USA

Athlete Registration
$40

Your $40 ticket fee for the Obstacle Challenge covers access to a fun and inclusive event featuring 20 exciting obstacles designed for all abilities. It also includes an event t-shirt, a finisher’s medal, and post-event refreshments to celebrate your achievement. Most importantly, your ticket helps support RyzAb0ve Fitness programs, empowering athletes of all abilities to thrive. Thank you for being part of this amazing event!

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