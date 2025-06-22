Fall Program Kickoff: Bees in the D

This ticket grants one person access to the Wyandotte Garden Club Fall Program Kickoff featuring Brian Peterson from Bees in the D. Enjoy the presentation “Bee is for Beneficial,” an engaging introduction to the world of bees, their environmental impact, and the art of beekeeping. Light refreshments included.

