Plato Trinity PTO Fall Raffle 2025

Spooky Boo Basket Grand Prize Ticket
$5

Enter for your chance to win Grand Prize #1!
This prize features:
Spooky throw blanket

Skull waffle maker

Spooky arts & crafts kit

Spooky squishmallow
*AND*
1 Uniform Pass for Winner!

Good luck and thank you for supporting PAT PTO!

Cozy Cornucopia Grand Prize Ticket
$5

Enter for your chance to win Grand Prize #2!
This prize features:
Cozy fall throw blanket

Pumpkin waffle maker

Fall arts & crafts kit

Cozy Fall squishmallow
*AND*
1 UNIFORM PASS FOR WINNER!

Good luck and thank you for supporting PAT PTO!

Halloween Bubble Shooter Ticket
$2

Enter for your chance to WIN!

We will choose 2 winners and prizes will get picked on a first to respond basis! Good luck and thank you for supporting PAT PTO!

Fall Squishmallow
$2

Enter for your chance to WIN a cozy fall themed Squishmallow!


We will choose 2 winners and prizes will get picked on a first to respond basis! Good luck and thank you for supporting PAT PTO!

Halloween Squishmallow
$2

Enter for your chance to WIN a Spooky Halloween themed Squishmallow!


We will choose 2 winners and prizes will get picked on a first to respond basis! Good luck and thank you for supporting PAT PTO!

Add a donation for Plato Academy Trinity PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!