Fall Refresh 2026

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This room sleeps 3. A Queen and a double. $360 is for the room, each person in the room will pay $25 towards community food.
This room sleeps 3. A Queen and a double. $360 is for the room, each person in the room will pay $25 towards community food.
1 King and half bath - separate cottage on site.
1 King.
$25 per person attending. This covers the offered food and small activities.
$
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