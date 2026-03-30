NH Sneaker Brigade

Hosted by

NH Sneaker Brigade

About this event

Fall Refresh 2026

Jay

NY 12941, USA

Bedroom #1
$360

This room sleeps 3. A Queen and a double. $360 is for the room, each person in the room will pay $25 towards community food.

Bedroom #2
$360

This room sleeps 3. A Queen and a double. $360 is for the room, each person in the room will pay $25 towards community food.

Bedroom #3
$370

1 King and half bath - separate cottage on site.

Bedroom #4
$370

1 King.

Per Person fee
$25

$25 per person attending. This covers the offered food and small activities.

Add a donation for NH Sneaker Brigade

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