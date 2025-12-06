American Sewing Guild San Jose Chapter

Hosted by

American Sewing Guild San Jose Chapter

About this event

Sewcation 2026

280 Capistrano Rd

Half Moon Bay, CA 94019, USA

Thursday, October 22, 2026, daily ticket, ASG Member
$221

one day ticket, to purchase all 3 days you must purchase a ticket / day (10/22, 10/23, & 10/24) You will then be purchasing 3 tickets - 1/day.

Friday, October 23, daily ticket, ASG Member
$221

one day ticket, to purchase all 3 days you must purchase a ticket / day (10/22, 10/23, & 10/24) You will then be purchasing 3 tickets - 1/day.

Saturday, October 24, daily ticket, ASG Member
$200

one day ticket, to purchase all 3 days you must purchase a ticket / day (10/22, 10/23, & 10/24) You will then be purchasing 3 tickets - 1/day.

Non member fee
$60

An ASG member must pay this fee in order for the Nonmember to attend the retreat. The fee is charged/ event not per day. The non member may join ASG by visiting the Website. https://www.asg.org/join-asg/

Test ticket 3/26
$1

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