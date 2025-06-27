Fall Show Sponsorships

Special customized sponsorship level, as agreed with DMMDT
Table Sponsor
$50
Business Name & Logo at both fundraiser dinners
Bronze Sponsorship
$1,500
Social Media thank you post, Name & Logo on the DMMDT website and registration page, half page ad in Event Program, Name & logo at Sales Room ticket table
Silver Sponsorship
$3,000
Instagram thank you post, name & logo on DMMDT website and registration page, 10 tickets to the Museum, Full page ad in the event program, promotional table for onsite advertising
Gold Sponsorship
$6,000
Social media recognition, logo on Photo Booth photos, opportunity to place promotional materials in attendee gift bags, name & logo on DMMDT website and registration page, 10 tickets to the Museum, full page ad in event program, table for onsite advertising
