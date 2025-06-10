Join us for a cozy and creative evening at our Fall Sip & Paint on Saturday, September 6th from 6PM to 8PM at the Bellalago Recreation Center. Celebrate the new season by painting a festive pumpkin wood cutout while enjoying complimentary wine and great company. It’s the perfect way to welcome fall with friends and neighbors! Pre purchase tickets on Townsq.io. No refunds will be issued within 3 business days prior to the event.

Join us for a cozy and creative evening at our Fall Sip & Paint on Saturday, September 6th from 6PM to 8PM at the Bellalago Recreation Center. Celebrate the new season by painting a festive pumpkin wood cutout while enjoying complimentary wine and great company. It’s the perfect way to welcome fall with friends and neighbors! Pre purchase tickets on Townsq.io. No refunds will be issued within 3 business days prior to the event.

More details...