Arena National Team Store

Eco-Revive® product featuring 50% recycled polyester/50% polyester
Garment protects against the sun with 50+ UPF
Wicks moisture
Tag-free label
Crew neck
Raglan sleeves Slightly Form Fitting
50% polyester/37% cotton/13% rayon
Tear away label
Crew neck
Set-in sleeves
50% polyester/37% cotton/13% rayon
Tear away label
Crew neck
Set-in sleeves
Ventura Suede Knit 6.34-ounce
Solids, 89% recycled polyester/11% spandex
Heathers, 45% recycled polyester/44% polyester/11% spandex
Wicks moisture
Ladies' fit
Tag-free label
3 panel crossover hood
Set-in sleeves with thumbholes for warmth
Self-fabric cuffs and bottom band
Side vents
4.4 ounce lightweight recycled polyester/25% cotton/25% modal soft knit
Made from Repreve® 50% recycled polyester
Tag-free label
Hood with drawcord on S-3XL only
Front pouch pocket
Set-in sleeves
100% soft-spun polyester with color secure® technology that helps prevent dye migration
Soft cottony feel
Non branded tag-free label
Crew neck
Tonal topstitching
Set-in sleeves with angled shoulder seam for mobility and comfort
88% polyester/12% elastane Coolcore® fabric with color secure® technology that helps prevent dye migration
4-way stretch properties allow for increased mobility
Garment protects against the sun with 50+ UPF
Wicks moisture
Tag-free label
Crew neck
Set-in sleeves with rolled forward shoulder seam
6.78-ounce, 100% polyester melange fleece
Woven label
Scuba shaped 3-piece hood
Raglan sleeves
Front pouch pocket with inner mesh cell phone or valuables pocket
Self-fabric cuffs
Open bottom
Areo-Tec 100% polyester
Stretch mesh at center back for maximum mobility
Woven label
Quarter zip pullover style with zipper garage
Low profile collar
Set-in sleeves
Side seam pockets
Side seam zipper for easy on/off
This is the same hat the athletes wear on the field.
Our newest helmet design, the B6 Batting Helmet is constructed with a durable ABS plastic shell and an EVA Foam inner core for superior protection and interior comfort. Drylite® liner helps control moisture.
Sizing Recommendation: S/M: 6 3/4" - 7 3/8". L/XL: 7 3/8" - 7 7/8". Includes 3D Helmet sticker.
"As iron sharpens iron, so a person sharpens his friend." Proverbs 27:17
Bring inspiration and motivation to your store with The Prayer I Share bracelets. Perfect for customers seeking meaningful, faith-based accessories, these bracelets offer a unique blend of style and spirituality. Designed for both men and women, they feature empowering scriptures that resonate with those looking to share their faith or carry a reminder of their beliefs throughout the day. With their unisex design and practical features, these bracelets are an easy choice for your boutique, providing your customers with a thoughtful gift or a personal keepsake.
The Prayer I Share bracelets are more than just accessories—they’re conversation starters, reminders of purpose, and symbols of strength. Add them to your retail collection to inspire connection and sharing among your customers.
Product Details
*Fits up to 9.5" wrist
*polyester cord with silicone coated metal alloy accents
*Waterproof
