Arena National Team Store

"As iron sharpens iron, so a person sharpens his friend." Proverbs 27:17



Bring inspiration and motivation to your store with The Prayer I Share bracelets. Perfect for customers seeking meaningful, faith-based accessories, these bracelets offer a unique blend of style and spirituality. Designed for both men and women, they feature empowering scriptures that resonate with those looking to share their faith or carry a reminder of their beliefs throughout the day. With their unisex design and practical features, these bracelets are an easy choice for your boutique, providing your customers with a thoughtful gift or a personal keepsake.



The Prayer I Share bracelets are more than just accessories—they’re conversation starters, reminders of purpose, and symbols of strength. Add them to your retail collection to inspire connection and sharing among your customers.



Product Details



*Fits up to 9.5" wrist

*polyester cord with silicone coated metal alloy accents

*Waterproof