Fall Totes Against Trafficking - Designer Purse Bingo

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About this event
Your table includes:
✨ 12 Bingo cards
✨ Hors d'oeuvres & access to cash bar
✨ Silent auction access
✨ Raffles and entertainment
Enjoy an elevated afternoon at Totes Against Trafficking with a reserved table and special perks for your group.
Your table includes:
✨ Bingo cards
✨ Hors d'oeuvres
✨ Silent auction access
✨ Raffles and entertainment
Table Sponsor Bonuses:
⭐ 30-minute early VIP access to browse the silent auction
⭐ Reserved prime seating table for your group
⭐ Extra bingo cards for additional chances to win
👜 Premium Lux Sponsor - $2,000
Exclusive Naming Rights: “Totes Against Trafficking Bingo presented by [Your Business Name]”
Benefits:
👛 Designer Sponsor - $1,000
Benefits:
💼 Handbag Sponsor - $500
Benefits:
Sponsor a Bingo Round: $100 — name or logo announced and displayed for one full bingo round (Does Not Include Ticket)
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