Pathways Project Coalition of the Ozarks

Hosted by

Pathways Project Coalition of the Ozarks

About this event

Fall Totes Against Trafficking - Designer Purse Bingo

200 S Sycamore St

Branson, MO 65616, USA

General Admission
$50

Your table includes:
✨ 12 Bingo cards
✨ Hors d'oeuvres & access to cash bar
✨ Silent auction access
✨ Raffles and entertainment

Hostess' Signature Style- Premium Experience
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy an elevated afternoon at Totes Against Trafficking with a reserved table and special perks for your group.

Your table includes:
✨ Bingo cards
✨ Hors d'oeuvres
✨ Silent auction access
✨ Raffles and entertainment

Table Sponsor Bonuses:
30-minute early VIP access to browse the silent auction
Reserved prime seating table for your group
Extra bingo cards for additional chances to win

Premium Lux Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

👜 Premium Lux Sponsor - $2,000

Exclusive Naming Rights: “Totes Against Trafficking Bingo presented by [Your Business Name]”

Benefits:

  • Logo on all event marketing: posters, social media, email blasts
  • Company mention in all press releases and media interviews
  • Opportunity to speak at the event (brief welcome)
  • Reserved VIP table for 8 with premium treats and signage
  • Social media spotlight post with custom graphic (pre and post event)
Designer Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

👛 Designer Sponsor - $1,000

Benefits:

  • Recognition on event signage and social media
  • Logo on individual designer bag prize tags
  • Option to include branded promo items on tables
  • Reserved seating for 4 guests
  • Shoutout during event (from emcee or on screen)
Handbag Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

💼 Handbag Sponsor - $500

Benefits:

  • Business name on signage for one specific designer handbag prize
  • Tagged post on Facebook or Instagram
  • Reserved seating for 2 guests
  • 2 complimentary bingo card packs (10 extra)
  • Name listed on event slideshow or program
Bingo Round Sponsor
$100

Sponsor a Bingo Round: $100 — name or logo announced and displayed for one full bingo round (Does Not Include Ticket)

Add a donation for Pathways Project Coalition of the Ozarks

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