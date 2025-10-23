Fallball '25 Pennsylvania Registration

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About this event
Whitehall Township, PA 18052, USA
Registration does not guarantee spot in league.
Fee covers gym fees, referee fees and stat-keepers
Non-refundable: Refunds only if you do not receive a spot in the league.
Quality
Light Weight 100% polyester Interlock Tapered Reversible
PIN-DOT mesh side inserts for breathability
2 color self-material mitered V-neck collar
Double-needle hemmed straight bottom
3/4 to Full leg length
Long-sleeve
Moisture wicking material
Black
$
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