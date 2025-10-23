Muslim Basketball

Hosted by

Muslim Basketball

About this event

Fallball '25 Pennsylvania Registration

1988 Schadt Ave

Whitehall Township, PA 18052, USA

Player Registration item
Player Registration
$145

Registration does not guarantee spot in league.

Fee covers gym fees, referee fees and stat-keepers

Non-refundable: Refunds only if you do not receive a spot in the league.

MB OFFICIAL REVERSIBLE SHORTS item
MB OFFICIAL REVERSIBLE SHORTS
$35

Quality
Light Weight 100% polyester Interlock Tapered Reversible
PIN-DOT mesh side inserts for breathability
2 color self-material mitered V-neck collar 
Double-needle hemmed straight bottom

MB AWRAH PRO Compression Shorts Liner item
MB AWRAH PRO Compression Shorts Liner
$30

3/4 to Full leg length

MB Quarter Zip Dri-fit Warmup item
MB Quarter Zip Dri-fit Warmup item
MB Quarter Zip Dri-fit Warmup
$35

Long-sleeve
Moisture wicking material

Black

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