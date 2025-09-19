Fallball '25 Registration

Hosted by
About this event
Registration does not guarantee spot in league.
Fee covers gym fees, referee fees and stat-keepers
Non-refundable: Refunds only if you do not receive a spot in the league.
Quality
Light Weight 100% polyester Interlock Tapered Reversible
PIN-DOT mesh side inserts for breathability
2 color self-material mitered V-neck collar
Double-needle hemmed straight bottom
PLAYERS SHOULD AVOID PICKING COMMON NUMBERS THAT MAY RESULT IN DUPLICATES OR CHECK WITH THEIR TEAMMATES TO AVOID DUPES
All Players are required to wear an Official MB Jersey
All players who possess the old version of the jersey (Red Text Design) must upgrade to the new Official Jersey
Quality
Light Weight 100% polyester Interlock Tapered Reversible
PIN-DOT mesh side inserts for breathability
2 color self-material mitered V-neck collar
Double-needle hemmed straight bottom
Quality
Light Weight 100% polyester Interlock Tapered Reversible
PIN-DOT mesh side inserts for breathability
2 color self-material mitered V-neck collar
Double-needle hemmed straight bottom
3/4 to Full leg length
Long-sleeve
Moisture wicking material
Black
Full Team Sponsorship - Covers 8 players.
Registration does not guarantee spot in league.
Fee covers gym fees, referee fees and stat-keepers
Non-refundable: Refunds only if you do not receive a spot in the league.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!