Fallball '25 Registration

PLAYERS SHOULD AVOID PICKING COMMON NUMBERS THAT MAY RESULT IN DUPLICATES OR CHECK WITH THEIR TEAMMATES TO AVOID DUPES



All Players are required to wear an Official MB Jersey



All players who possess the old version of the jersey (Red Text Design) must upgrade to the new Official Jersey



Quality

Light Weight 100% polyester Interlock Tapered Reversible

PIN-DOT mesh side inserts for breathability

2 color self-material mitered V-neck collar

Double-needle hemmed straight bottom