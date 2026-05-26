Fallon Community Health Plan Inc

Hosted by

Fallon Community Health Plan Inc

About this raffle

Fallon Health's 2026 United Way Raffle

110 Grill
$5

This includes 1 chance at a $100 gift card to the 110 Grill

110 Grill
$20
This includes 5 tickets

A chance at a $100 gift card to the 110 Grill

110 Grill
$35
This includes 10 tickets

A chance at a $100 gift card to the 110 Grill

Amazon gift card
$5

This includes 1 raffle ticket for a chance at a $100 Amazon gift card

Amazon gift card
$20
This includes 5 tickets

A chance at a $100 Amazon gift card

Amazon gift card
$35
This includes 10 tickets

A chance at a $100 Amazon gift card

Hartford Yard Goats game
$5

This includes 1 raffle ticket for a chance at 6 tickets to the Hartford Yard Goats vs. the Portland Sea Dogs game on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 6:10PM

Hartford Yard Goats game
$20
This includes 5 tickets

A chance at 6 tickets to the Hartford Yard Goats vs. the Portland Sea Dogs game on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 6:10PM

Hartford Yard Goats game
$35
This includes 10 tickets

A chance at 6 tickets to the Hartford Yard Goats vs. the Portland Sea Dogs game on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 6:10PM

Boston Red Sox game
$5

This includes 1 raffle ticket for a chance at 4 tickets to the Boston Red Sox vs. the Toronto Blue Jays game on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at 1:35PM

Boston Red Sox game
$20
This includes 5 tickets

A chance at 4 tickets to the Boston Red Sox vs. the Toronto Blue Jays game on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at 1:35PM

Boston Red Sox game
$35
This includes 10 tickets

A chance at 4 tickets to the Boston Red Sox vs. the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, July 26, 2026 at 1:35PM

Boston Red Sox game
$5

This includes 1 raffle ticket for a chance at 4 tickets to the Boston Red vs. the Kansas City Royals game on Saturday, Sept 12, 2026 at 4:10PM

Boston Red Sox game
$20
This includes 5 tickets

A chance at 4 tickets to the Boston Red Sox vs. the Kansas City Royals game on Saturday, Sept 12, 2026 at 4:10PM

Boston Red Sox game
$35
This includes 10 tickets

A chance at 4 tickets to the Boston Red Sox vs. the Kansas City Royals game on Saturday, Sept 12, 2026 at 4:10PM

Boston Red Sox game
$5

This includes 1 raffle ticket for a chance at 4 tickets to the Boston Red vs. the Kansas City Royals game on Sunday, Sept 13, 2026 at 1:35PM

Boston Red Sox game
$20
This includes 5 tickets

A chance at 4 tickets to the Boston Red Sox vs. the Kansas City Royals game on Sunday, Sept 13, 2026 at 1:35PM

Boston Red Sox game
$35
This includes 10 tickets

A chance at 4 tickets to the Boston Red Sox vs. the Kansas City Royals game on Sunday, Sept 13, 2026 at 1:35PM

Samsung Soundbar B400F
$5

This includes 1 raffle ticket for a chance at the Samsung Soundbar B400F

Samsung Soundbar B400F
$20
This includes 5 tickets

A chance at the Samsung Soundbar B400F

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!